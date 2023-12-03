AEW's Jeff Jarrett legitimately beat up a former WWE name after a heated argument at his house (Exclusive)

Throughout his spells in AEW, WWE, WCW, TNA, and beyond, Jeff Jarrett has pretty much done all there is to do in the pro wrestling business. His experience understandably comes with some heated encounters, with one such fiery interaction resulting in Jarrett legitimately beating up a notable backstage veteran.

Vince Russo and Jeff Jarrett worked alongside each other on the booking team for TNA roughly two decades ago. Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Dr. Chris Featherstone, Russo recalled a booking meeting at Jarrett's house, which got quite tense when Russo raised concerns about some of the lackluster action he had witnessed on TNA programming at the time:

“I remember saying to Jeff, ‘I don’t understand, bro. You guys can’t hit each other without hurting each other. So it’s gotta look like phony absolute crap because you don’t know how to hit each other without hurting each other.’ Like, I was really hot because it was really starting to look bad.” [02:58 - 03:20]

These comments would eventually come back to bite Russo:

“So, I had, like, this Street Fight scheduled against Jeff in the Nashville Fairgrounds. [...] Because I said that, bro, as a shoot, he beat the living crap out of me. I mean, bro, when I tell you I went home and my body was covered head to toe, black and blue. Head to toe, black and blue, and that was because of what I said.” [03:22 - 03:57]

Despite the painful beating he took, Russo maintains that his remarks towards the current AEW star were simply intended to better the on-screen product, as opposed to initiating a personal attack.

Jeff Jarrett says CM Punk's WWE return will have a "ripple effect" on AEW

CM Punk's controversial departure from AEW left fans around the world pondering what would be next for the Second City Saint. The recent Survivor Series premium live event answered this question in a massive way, as Punk returned to WWE for the first time in nearly a decade.

Speaking on his My World podcast, Jeff Jarrett commented on the ground-shaking news and noted that Punk's WWE return will likely have a ripple effect on AEW and the greater wrestling world.

What exactly this ripple effect entails remains to be seen. Many believe that AEW and Tony Khan will need to strike back by acquiring a top WWE star.

