Heath Slater has a two-word message following Jinder Mahal-Tony Khan online altercation

Jinder Mahal suddenly emerged into the spotlight after a long time due to his social media altercation with AEW President Tony Khan. It even caught the attention of one of his former teammates, Heath (FKA Heath Slater in WWE.)

The Man with Kids and Mahal used to be part of the 3MB faction back in the 2010s alongside Drew McIntyre. The trio was mostly featured in lower or mid-card programs before they split and went their separate ways.

The social media fiasco between Khan and Mahal began after the AEW President was criticized for booking rising star HOOK straight into an AEW Championship match for next week's Dynamite. He instead fired shots at Jinder's upcoming title opportunity against Seth Rollins, leading to the Modern Day Maharaja retaliating.

This led to an online altercation between the two, firing every possible jab at each other they could. Like people and fans involved in the industry, Heath must have witnessed it on social media.

Wrestlefanent, a user on X, pointed out that he posted a two-word message on Sportskeeda's Instagram post to express his views.

"Oh Baby," Slater wrote.

Jinder Mahal received support from a WWE star during the situation

Despite being a hated heel for WWE, Jinder Mahal was not alone in his battle with Tony Khan on social media.

He found immense support from many people, including one notable from current WWE commentator Corey Graves, whose simple response on X also went viral.

Jinder Mahal has undoubtedly gained much attention from the wrestling world recently. Moreover, he was featured in a segment with The Rock on WWE RAW: Day 1 and is slated to face Seth Rollins for his World Heavyweight Championship.

It would be interesting to see if the ongoing situation and traction gained by Jinder would influence WWE's booking of the Modern Day Maharaja moving forward.

