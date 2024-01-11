3 ways Jinder Mahal can revolutionize his current run in WWE

From 2017 to 2019, Jinder Mahal was one of the top superstars in WWE. At the time, Mahal feuded with some big names and even won the WWE Championship. But post 2019, The Modern Day Maharaja seemed to lose his charm, and fans did not see him among the top names in the company.

However, 2024 has seen Jinder Mahal rise to prominence once again. First, Mahal shared a segment with The Rock, followed by a brilliant segment against Seth Rollins. His promo against Rollins allowed him to capture the World Heavyweight Championship on the upcoming episode of RAW.

Overall, The Modern Day Maharaja is in a great position in the Stamford-based promotion, and it seems he can revolutionize his current run in WWE.

In this article, we will look at three ways Jinder Mahal can revolutionize his run in the company:

#3. Jinder Mahal can beat Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship

If Jinder Mahal fails against Seth Rollins next week on RAW, he could explore a potential match against Gunther. However, if Mahal truly wants to create a revolution, he must beat the Austrian and stay IC Champion for longer than Gunther.

While a match between Gunther and Mahal might not seem feasible right now, it makes sense because WWE could use this opportunity to turn The Ring General face before he challenges for a World Championship. It will be interesting to see if the two superstars ever face each other.

#2. Win the World Heavyweight Championship

On Monday Night RAW, every superstar has been looking to face one man, and that is Seth Rollins. Since winning the World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions in May 2023, no one has been able to take away the title from Rollins. This is where Jinder Mahal could step up.

On the upcoming episode of RAW, Mahal could beat Rollins and look to end his dominant reign as World Heavyweight Champion. The 37-year-old could further revolutionize his run by holding the title longer than The Visionary and successfully defending it at WrestleMania 40.

#1. Create a dominant faction on RAW

Currently, on RAW, The Judgment Day is considered one of the most dominant factions, given every member apart from JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio holds a title. However, Mahal could end their dominance in the coming weeks by introducing Indus Sher on the red brand.

Mahal could use the popular tag team to start a revolution on RAW. While Mahal could chase the World Heavyweight Championship, Indus Sher could go after the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. It will be interesting to see if this faction becomes a reality in the upcoming episodes of RAW.

