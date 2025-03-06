"Heel turn coming," "Moxley getting a new member" - Fans are convinced shocking twist will go down at AEW Revolution 2025

At the upcoming AEW Revolution 2025 Pay-Per-View, Jon Moxley is set to defend his World Title against The Rated-R Superstar Cope. Fans are expecting this match to be bloody and brutal because the two men have been feuding for several weeks.

The rivalry between Adam Copeland and the Death Riders has been a treat for wrestling fans. The WWE Hall of Famer is going to enter Revolution with more momentum. There is a strong possibility that he will become the new World Champion. However, Tony Khan might pull off a shocker by making Jay White turn heel.

White has been an important part of the Cope-Death Riders feud. Due to his intervention, the former TNT Champion has successfully been able to neutralise Moxley's faction. But on this week's Dynamite, The Switchblade delivered a concerning promo, which has made fans speculate that he is going to turn on Cope and possibly join the The Death Riders.

Here is how fans responded to Jay White's promo:

Fans react to Jay White's promo. (Image credits: X)

AEW Revolution 2025 full match card

At AEW Revolution 2025, top All Elite Wrestling stars such as Kazuchika Okada, "Timeless" Toni Storm, Mercedes Moné, and more will defend their championships.

Here is the show's entire match card:

#1 contender to the World Championship match - Swerve Strickland vs. Ricochet

Singles match - MJF vs. "Hangman" Adam Page

Steel Cage match - Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher

Trios match - "Big Boom!" A.J. and The Conglomeration (Orange Cassidy and Mark Briscoe) (with Big Justice) vs. Johnny TV and MxM Collection (Mansoor and Mason Madden)

Continental Championship match - Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Brody King

International Championship match - Konosuke Takeshita (c) (with Don Callis) vs. Kenny Omega

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Cope - World Championship match

Women's World Championship - "Timeless" Toni Storm (c) vs. Mariah May

TBS Championship match - Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Momo Watanabe

World Tag Team Championship match - The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin) (c) (with MVP) vs. The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum)

AEW Revolution 2025 will take place at the Crypto.com Arena later this month in LA, California.

