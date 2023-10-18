"Her head would be on the internet's pike" - EC3 on if former executive acted like AEW's Tony Khan (Exclusive)

Current NWA World Heavyweight Champion EC3 has discussed whether Tony Khan's recent comments would have been received differently by fans if someone else he has previously worked for had made them.

That someone in question is former TNA Wrestling president Dixie Carter, who served as the company's president from 2003 until 2016, when she was eventually succeeded by Billy Corgan.

Much like Tony Khan, Carter got into the wrestling business without having any prior experience in the industry, prompting some comparisons with the current AEW president, who has been extremely vocal on social media over the past week about his hatred of WWE and their fans.

But what would have happened if Dixie Carter had said what Tony Khan did? Speaking on the latest edition of "The Wrestling Outlaws," EC3 claimed that the internet would have been a lot more vicious with Dixie than they were with Tony.

"Just picture every behavior, every tweet, putting himself on television, putting himself on every interview, the apologetics really, the apologists who trash and bash me. These mutant--this vicious mob of nitwits, anyway, everything he has done, picture--imagine it was Dixie Carter, what would you do? 'Oh you misogynist.' If it was Dixie, her head would be on the internet's pike. Listen, if you want this business to thrive, this industry to grow and all of these great things to happen, 'oh we're in the apex of the business, we are in a wrestling boom,' we are talking about one day of television fighting over one-and-a-half million people." [6:50 - 7:43]

EC3 once reached out to Tony Khan to offer some advice

Tony Khan has been through a lot as the president of AEW over the past year or so, but when the "Brawl Out" incident took place in September 2022, it was one of the first times that Khan had encountered such a setback.

This is why EC3 wanted to offer a helping hand in the wake of the incident, revealing that he sent an email to the AEW president to offer some advice on leadership and pointers on how he could navigate such a situation.

Khan has never spoken about the message EC3 gave him, but given that the backstage incidents seemed to happen more frequently after "Brawl Out," it's fair to say that Tony didn't listen to EC3's advice.

