  • home icon
  • AEW
  • "Her non-compete has just ended" - 5-time WWE champion debuting on AEW Dynamite to challenge Mercedes Mone is possible, says wrestling journalist

"Her non-compete has just ended" - 5-time WWE champion debuting on AEW Dynamite to challenge Mercedes Mone is possible, says wrestling journalist

By Tejas Pagare
Published Oct 07, 2025 04:14 GMT
Mercedes Mone is the current TBS Champion [Image Credit: star
Mercedes Mone is the current AEW TBS Champion [Image Credit: star's X]

A former WWE star might be on her way to AEW this week to face Mercedes Mone. The CEO announced an open challenge for the TBS Championship against someone from Florida on this week's Dynamite. Many more high-stakes matches have been announced for Title Tuesday. A major debut could also happen during the special episode, according to Dave Meltzer.

Ad

Shayna Baszler was known as one of the toughest women in WWE's locker room. It was revealed on May 2 that Baszler was let go by the company. The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion recently became a free agent. During her 90-day non-compete clause, she also worked as a backstage producer. The Queen of Spades was also seen backstage in the September 16 Homecoming edition of NXT. However, she has now started accepting independent bookings, which suggests she might be done with WWE.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, a prominent journalist, Dave Meltzer, claimed that Tony Khan might sign the former NXT Women's Champion this week. She could go on to answer the open challenge TBS Champion Mercedes Mone issued last week.

"She's from South Dakota, she does live in Florida, she would make sense in the spot in the sense of she's just starting her indies. Her non-compete has just ended, I figured that there would be a chance that Tony [Khan] would sign her. Mercedes would probably want to work with her...that's not the worst guess I've heard," he said. [H/T - Wrestling INC.]
Ad

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

Ad

Mercedes Mone teased another ex-WWE star's debut

Dakota Kai was also released from the sports entertainment juggernaut earlier this year. She has been a fan-favorite star and hasn't stepped into the ring since leaving the company. The New Zealand star lives in Florida, where Dynamite will be taking place this week.

After issuing the open challenge, Mercedes Mone took to X and asked if any Floridians want to square off with her, teasing Dakota's debut.

Ad
"Any local Floridians want to wrestle me next week? @dailysplace @AEW," Mone wrote.

It will be interesting to see who will answer the TBS Champion's open challenge on Title Tuesday.

About the author
Tejas Pagare

Tejas Pagare

Twitter icon

Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.

Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.

His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.

In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things.

Know More

These WWE stars may not return on-screen! Who are they?

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications