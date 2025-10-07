"Her non-compete has just ended" - 5-time WWE champion debuting on AEW Dynamite to challenge Mercedes Mone is possible, says wrestling journalist

A former WWE star might be on her way to AEW this week to face Mercedes Mone. The CEO announced an open challenge for the TBS Championship against someone from Florida on this week's Dynamite. Many more high-stakes matches have been announced for Title Tuesday. A major debut could also happen during the special episode, according to Dave Meltzer.Shayna Baszler was known as one of the toughest women in WWE's locker room. It was revealed on May 2 that Baszler was let go by the company. The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion recently became a free agent. During her 90-day non-compete clause, she also worked as a backstage producer. The Queen of Spades was also seen backstage in the September 16 Homecoming edition of NXT. However, she has now started accepting independent bookings, which suggests she might be done with WWE.While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, a prominent journalist, Dave Meltzer, claimed that Tony Khan might sign the former NXT Women's Champion this week. She could go on to answer the open challenge TBS Champion Mercedes Mone issued last week.&quot;She's from South Dakota, she does live in Florida, she would make sense in the spot in the sense of she's just starting her indies. Her non-compete has just ended, I figured that there would be a chance that Tony [Khan] would sign her. Mercedes would probably want to work with her...that's not the worst guess I've heard,&quot; he said. [H/T - Wrestling INC.]Mercedes Mone teased another ex-WWE star's debutDakota Kai was also released from the sports entertainment juggernaut earlier this year. She has been a fan-favorite star and hasn't stepped into the ring since leaving the company. The New Zealand star lives in Florida, where Dynamite will be taking place this week.After issuing the open challenge, Mercedes Mone took to X and asked if any Floridians want to square off with her, teasing Dakota's debut.&quot;Any local Floridians want to wrestle me next week? @dailysplace @AEW,&quot; Mone wrote.Mercedes Moné Varnado @MercedesVarnadoLINKAny local Floridians want to wrestle me next week? @dailysplace @AEW 🤑🤑🤑It will be interesting to see who will answer the TBS Champion's open challenge on Title Tuesday.