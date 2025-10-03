Mercedes Mone may have subtly confirmed 4-time WWE champion's AEW arrival

AEW star Mercedes Mone recently made a major announcement, which may have hinted at the debut of a former World Wrestling Entertainment star, Dakota Kai. She recently became a free agent after being released in May 2025. The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion has been living in Florida. And the upcoming edition of Dynamite will take place in the same state.The reigning TBS Champion revealed that she will put the title on the line next week on Title Tuesday. The event will take place at the iconic Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. In a backstage promo on Dynamite's sixth anniversary, the CEO specifically mentioned that she would like to wrestle a Florida native star.Later, Mercedes Mone took to X/Twitter and once again called out stars from Florida. It was seen that she has deliberately emphasized Floridians, as the local and two-time WWE Women's Tag Team and two-time NXT Women's Tag Team Champion, Dakota Kai, will probably be making her AEW debut next Tuesday and answer The CEO's challenge.&quot;Any local Floridians want to wrestle me next week? @dailysplace @AEW,&quot; Mone wrote.A veteran criticized AEW star Mercedes MoneThe TBS Champion has been on a good run in AEW. She is carrying nine titles right now and putting on outstanding performances in the Jacksonville-based promotion.While speaking on his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the wrestling veteran claimed that Mercedes Mone was a major deal in AEW and doesn't put in much effort anymore. He also noted he despised her promo skills.&quot;Well, I'm agreeing with him. She's collecting all these belts as a backdrop, and no, she is not that talented, and forget a mic, I don't think she can talk to save her life. But that doesn't matter. She has a deal now, a deal where she doesn't really put that much expenditure in her effort in the ring,&quot; Mantell said.It will be interesting to see who will answer the CEO's challenge on Dynamite: Title Tuesday.