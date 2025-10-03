  • home icon
  Mercedes Mone may have subtly confirmed 4-time WWE champion's AEW arrival

Mercedes Mone may have subtly confirmed 4-time WWE champion's AEW arrival

By Tejas Pagare
Published Oct 03, 2025 01:00 GMT
Mercedes Mone has a major match next week
Mercedes Mone [Image Credit: Mone's X account]

AEW star Mercedes Mone recently made a major announcement, which may have hinted at the debut of a former World Wrestling Entertainment star, Dakota Kai. She recently became a free agent after being released in May 2025. The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion has been living in Florida. And the upcoming edition of Dynamite will take place in the same state.

The reigning TBS Champion revealed that she will put the title on the line next week on Title Tuesday. The event will take place at the iconic Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. In a backstage promo on Dynamite's sixth anniversary, the CEO specifically mentioned that she would like to wrestle a Florida native star.

Later, Mercedes Mone took to X/Twitter and once again called out stars from Florida. It was seen that she has deliberately emphasized Floridians, as the local and two-time WWE Women's Tag Team and two-time NXT Women's Tag Team Champion, Dakota Kai, will probably be making her AEW debut next Tuesday and answer The CEO's challenge.

"Any local Floridians want to wrestle me next week? @dailysplace @AEW," Mone wrote.

A veteran criticized AEW star Mercedes Mone

The TBS Champion has been on a good run in AEW. She is carrying nine titles right now and putting on outstanding performances in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

While speaking on his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the wrestling veteran claimed that Mercedes Mone was a major deal in AEW and doesn't put in much effort anymore. He also noted he despised her promo skills.

"Well, I'm agreeing with him. She's collecting all these belts as a backdrop, and no, she is not that talented, and forget a mic, I don't think she can talk to save her life. But that doesn't matter. She has a deal now, a deal where she doesn't really put that much expenditure in her effort in the ring," Mantell said.

It will be interesting to see who will answer the CEO's challenge on Dynamite: Title Tuesday.

Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.

Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.

His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.

In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things.

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
