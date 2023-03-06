Here's why The Elite lost AEW World Trios Championships at AEW Revolution 2023

The Elite defended their AEW World Trios Championships at tonight's Revolution pay-per-view. They lost their titles in the first-time-ever matchup against The House of Black.

Malakai Black and his faction were away from television for several months. When they returned, they put the entire roster on notice. Wrestling fans wanted to see them win the Trios titles as soon as possible.

Fans' wishes were coming to fruition as Malakai Black's faction challenged the Elite a few weeks ago on AEW Rampage. After Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks retained their titles against Top Flight and AR Fox, the lights went out and House of Black appeared on the entrance ramp. No words were uttered, but the faction made their intentions clear.

The two teams went to war tonight at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view. On several occasions, it seemed like The Elite was going to retain the titles, but in some way or the other, the House of Black survived.

When The House of Black made their return to AEW, the faction gained a lot of momentum. The fans were behind them and the faction, despite having a few matches, was booked strong.

If they had lost tonight at Revolution, they would have lost all the momentum they gained and would have been relegated to the mid-card. The Elite, on the other hand, has held the Trios title twice and can afford a loss.

The Young Bucks looked to end the match by hitting the Meltzer Driver on Malakai Black but Nick was caught by a heavy knee strike from Buddy Matthews. Matt Jackson then got hit by Black's spinning heel kick followed by the Inferno Piledriver and was pinned by Black.

This is the first title held by Malakai Black and his faction in AEW.

