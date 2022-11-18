Last night on AEW Dynamite, the wrestling world was shocked as it was announced that The Elite would be making their return to the promotion at the Full Gear pay-per-view to challenge Death Triangle for the Trios championship. Fans were elated about the return and made bold predictions for Malakai's faction, The House of Black, to make their return as well.
The House of Black has been teasing their return to Tony Khan's promotion for several weeks now with cryptic video vignettes. This has gotten the wrestling world excited as they believe the faction will be re-energized and more dominant than their previous run.
After the match between The Elite and Death Triangle was announced, fans predicted that The House of Black would show up during the match to either attack both teams or add themselves to the mix, making it a triple-threat trio match.
People also predicted that the next feud in the trios' division should be The Elite versus Malakai's faction.
"holy s*** i didn’t even think about this elite vs death triangle at full gear, elite win the titles back then the lights go out and house of black beat down the elite then they start a feud THAT S*** SOUNDS INSANE BRUH," a fan tweeted.
Check out the full tweet here.
Some felt that Malakai Black should go after the world title instead.
Fans also wanted to see something fresh in the form of a feud between the Blackpool Combat Club and Malakai's faction.
Tony Khan sided with The Elite following the AEW All Out backstage brawl
Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks were absent from television following a backstage brawl at AEW All Out.
They wanted to confront CM Punk following his comments at the media scrum, and what was intended to be a verbal conversation quickly turned violent, and all parties involved were suspended.
It was reported that an internal investigation was taking place, and thus, Tony Khan and all the parties involved were silent about it. With the first-ever AEW Trios Champions making their return, it is clear that the investigation is in favor of The Elite.
During an episode of Sportskeeda's SmackTalk, WWE veteran Dutch Mantel shared that he thinks that Khan sided with Omega and The Young Bucks because he was closer to them and also given the fact that they were one of the pillars of the Jacksonville-based company.
"I think that Tony is a smart businessman... I think The Bucks coming back, and Omega coming back but Punk is not, that tells you the story right there. Cause they sided with the Bucks and Omega, and I can see why because they are old friends with Tony. They all started this together,” Dutch Mantell said. [H/T Sportskeeda]
As mentioned earlier, the first-ever Trios Champions have not been seen on television, and this Saturday will mark the first appearance of Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.
Do you think The Death Triangle will drop their titles to the returning faction? Let us know in the comments section below.
