AEW President Tony Khan has finally completed the investigation about the backstage brawl that took place after the All Out pay-per-view. It is being reported that Khan has sided in favor of The Elite.

Currently, cryptic videos are being aired during AEW Dynamite, indicating the eventual return of the promotion's inaugural Trios Champions, The Elite.

During the latest episode of SmackTalk, WWE veteran Dutch Mantell (fka Zeb Colter) shared his thoughts on why the AEW President sided with The Elite.

According to Mantell, Khan's decision was rather more sentimental. Since he is friends with The Elite and they all played a part in the birth of All Elite Wrestling, Tony had no choice but to take their side.

"I think that Tony is a smart businessman... I think The Bucks coming back, and Omega coming back but Punk is not, that tells you the story right there. Cause they sided with the Bucks and Omega, and I can see why because they are old friends with Tony. They all started this together,” Dutch Mantell said. [6:39 - 7:21]

Tony Khan is rumored to be in talks with CM Punk to buyout the rest of his contract

As Dutch Mantell stated, The Elite is coming back, but CM Punk doesn't seem to be returning to the promotion.

The Second City Saint was reportedly injured during his title match at AEW All Out. Thus, fans speculated that the multi-time WWE Champion will eventually return to the promotion once he has recovered.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio put a halt to these speculations when he recently reported that Tony Khan is in talks with CM Punk to buyout the rest of his contract.

The wrestling world had mixed emotions upon hearing this and vented their frustrations out on Twitter.

What do you think is the reason for Tony Khan to side with The Elite? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article.

Can Paul Heyman be trusted? We asked one of the original Bloodline members. Check it out here.

Poll : 0 votes