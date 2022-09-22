"It's time to retire" - Twitter erupts with mixed reactions after speculation surrounding former WWE Champion possibly working on a contract buyout with Tony Khan for AEW exit

AEW has been under a ton of scrutiny, especially regarding the many stars signed to the promotion. In light of recent speculation from sports journalist Wade Keller of PWTorch, more shadows have been cast on the promotion.

While the promotion is only three years old at this stage, it's already attracted some of the biggest names in wrestling. With so many prominent names on the roster, egos were bound to clash.

The infamous AEW All Out backstage brawl has been cited as the biggest example of this, as it involves CM Punk and The Elite - some of the biggest names on the roster.

During the most recent PWTorch audio show, Wade Keller speculated that CM Punk didn't have too much time left with the promotion after his name was not mentioned during the listing of former ROH World Champions.

"I think this is noteworthy but not surprising [that] he excluded CM Punk's name. That's a bit of a tell. As I talked with Jason I am not expecting CM Punk to wrestle in AEW again. I'm not saying it's 100 percent sure thing but everything is pointing in the direction of some sort of buyout of his contract." [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

In light of Keller's speculation, fans took to Twitter to share a varied response to the report, with some lamenting, others cheering, and a few even pointing out that Keller had nothing concrete to back his statement up:

Will @pronounspal @WrestlingNewsCo That's sad to hear, I hope it's wrong and he does return. The EVPs behavior behind the scenes was toxic, and although the way he called it out was wrong, it has still led to positive change. @WrestlingNewsCo That's sad to hear, I hope it's wrong and he does return. The EVPs behavior behind the scenes was toxic, and although the way he called it out was wrong, it has still led to positive change.

Santino @SantinoSuperbV2 @WrestlingNewsCo Reading this article, I'm now expecting him to come back when we least expect it and beat the shit out of Moxley, thus turning complete 100% heel and reverting back to the "Straight-Edge Savior", probably amped up by a million lol @WrestlingNewsCo Reading this article, I'm now expecting him to come back when we least expect it and beat the shit out of Moxley, thus turning complete 100% heel and reverting back to the "Straight-Edge Savior", probably amped up by a million lol

Factswell Macob (J)Greedman -FMJ- @Holden00011

OH NO THEY'RE DONE TOO! Contract buyout!! @WrestlingNewsCo Have they mentioned Kenny Omega or The young Bucks since All Out Either??OH NO THEY'RE DONE TOO! Contract buyout!! @WrestlingNewsCo Have they mentioned Kenny Omega or The young Bucks since All Out Either??OH NO THEY'RE DONE TOO! Contract buyout!! https://t.co/si4tKm931k

DER RING GENERALLLLLLLLLLLL GUNTAAAAAAAA @arnmald



He had a hall of fame career



It’s time to retire cause we can’t have him ruining morale again @WrestlingNewsCo CM Punk Is done with wrestling foreverHe had a hall of fame careerIt’s time to retire cause we can’t have him ruining morale again @WrestlingNewsCo CM Punk Is done with wrestling forever He had a hall of fame career It’s time to retire cause we can’t have him ruining morale again

505 @CamfieldNigel @WrestlingNewsCo CM Punk kind of did everything he intended to do: He drew a few ratings & houses, he became 2 time champ and he passed the torch to MJF who is over AF right now. @WrestlingNewsCo CM Punk kind of did everything he intended to do: He drew a few ratings & houses, he became 2 time champ and he passed the torch to MJF who is over AF right now.

UckShuck: Act IV @Uck_Shuck_IV @WrestlingNewsCo Keller’s entire speculation is based on the fact that they didn’t mention Punk. They haven’t mentioned CM Punk, Kenny Omega, or the Young Bucks by name since the altercation, so this isn’t really news and doesn’t point towards any shift in the direction of Punk’s future. @WrestlingNewsCo Keller’s entire speculation is based on the fact that they didn’t mention Punk. They haven’t mentioned CM Punk, Kenny Omega, or the Young Bucks by name since the altercation, so this isn’t really news and doesn’t point towards any shift in the direction of Punk’s future.

DynamiteDownload 🧨 @AEWdynamiteDL @WrestlingNewsCo @85Vibesafc I wish this wasn’t the case. His promos are as good as anyone in wrestling history. AEW will be fine but he will be missed. Pretty sad it ended this way. @WrestlingNewsCo @85Vibesafc I wish this wasn’t the case. His promos are as good as anyone in wrestling history. AEW will be fine but he will be missed. Pretty sad it ended this way.

Samer @tech5nique



At least we have him here at WWE in his forever home @JobberNationTV They really let Cody go for thisAt least we have him here at WWE in his forever home @JobberNationTV They really let Cody go for this 😂At least we have him here at WWE in his forever home

Since the internal investigation is still ongoing, there are no official reports to corroborate the PWTorch journalist's speculation. Until Tony Khan or the promotion makes an official statement, fans will simply have to wait.

Missed out on AEW Dynamite? Catch up on the show's results here.

Alberto Del Rio defended former AEW World Champion CM Punk.

Social media seems to be filled with many fans cheering for any negative CM Punk news. Despite this, a handful of wrestling critics and veterans have spoken out and even justified the veteran's heated All Out media scrum rant.

During his exclusive interview with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda, Alberto Del Rio commented on the former World Champion's character.

"I know CM Punk, I know he’s a great guy in and out of the business. I remember being with him for many years, many tours, many live events, backstage he’s a great guy! He’s a guy who doesn’t get in trouble. He does his own thing," said Del Rio. [From 02:11 onward]

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_



Things got physical with CM Punk throwing punches at one member of The Young Bucks and Ace Steel biting Kenny Omega.

#AEW #TheElite Reportedly, The Young Bucks confronted CM Punk about his comments at the media scrum.Things got physical with CM Punk throwing punches at one member of The Young Bucks and Ace Steel biting Kenny Omega. #AEW AllOut #CMPunk Reportedly, The Young Bucks confronted CM Punk about his comments at the media scrum.Things got physical with CM Punk throwing punches at one member of The Young Bucks and Ace Steel biting Kenny Omega.#AEW #AEWAllOut #CMPunk #TheElite https://t.co/F6rt5nb6IR

Due to the internal investigation and possible legal ramifications, AEW is likely unable to mention CM Punk or The Elite. As the story continues to develop, only time will tell if the veteran will part ways with the promotion or not.

A former WWE Champion says it's unfair to compare Triple H and Vince McMahon's regimes here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far