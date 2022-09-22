"Have to give the privilege of the doubt to every person" - Alberto Del Rio shares honest thoughts on CM Punk's involvement in All Out backstage fiasco (Exclusive)

CM Punk and Alberto Del Rio have shared the ring quite a few times during their WWE stints. In a recent interview, the Mexican star shared his views on the backstage drama involving Punk at AEW All Out 2022.

The two veterans last shared blows during a WWE house show back in 2013 but had their last televised match on the July 2 episode of SmackDown a few weeks before. They were also notably involved in a lengthy feud for the WWE Championship during the early 2010s.

In his exclusive interview with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Alberto Del Rio weighed in on working with the former AEW World Champion. He also praised Punk for his professional behavior backstage in the Stamford-based company.

"To be honest, since I don’t have the details all I can say is I hope everything gets resolved and each and every individual involved in the situation gets what they deserve. I know CM Punk, I know he’s a great guy in and out of the business. I remember being with him for many years, many tours, many live events, backstage – he’s a great guy! He’s a guy who doesn’t get in trouble. He does his own thing." (02:11 onward).

Del Rio also reminded fans that nobody except those present knew what happened during the alleged backstage brawl between Punk and The Elite.

"So whatever it was, because I heard or read that many people are blaming him for what happened – all I can say, we always have to give the privilege of the doubt to every person. Because we were not there, so we don’t really know what happened. In all my storylines with Punk, we never had any bad situation. He is someone extremely easy to work with, to spend time with. Whatever happens after this investigation, I hope him and the other wrestlers get what is fair for them." (02:29 onward)

With the ongoing internal investigation, it's currently unclear what CM Punk's future within AEW will look like and if he remains with the promotion.

Wade Keller of PWTorch believes that CM Punk will most likely part ways with AEW

AEW has been secretive about the findings of the ongoing investigation as there has been no indication of a possible outcome. In light of the severity of the altercation, many fans have speculated that at least one or two of those involved will be fired from AEW.

During the latest PWTorch audio show, Keller detailed why he believes The Second City Saint will part ways with the promotion. He also highlighted that AEW did not mention Punk as a past holder of the ROH World Championship on last night's Dynamite.

"I think this is noteworthy but not surprising [that] he excluded CM Punk's name. That's a bit of a tell. As I talked with Jason I am not expecting CM Punk to wrestle in AEW again. I'm not saying it's 100 percent sure thing but everything is pointing in the direction of some sort of buyout of his contract." (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

Keller also noted that nothing is concrete about Punk's potential future with the company. But could Tony Khan decide to cut off the former AEW World Champion at the end of the day? Only time will tell.

