"Had to sit on top of all this s**t and fester on it" - Wrestling veteran makes bold claim on CM Punk's toleration towards former WWE Superstar in AEW

CM Punk's post-All Out rant is still a heavily-discussed topic in the wrestling community two weeks after the show. Jim Cornette has now speculated on the potential reason behind Punk's backstage frustration in AEW.

Despite coming out on top in a well-received match against Jon Moxley, Punk seemed visibly agitated during the All Out media scrum. After making some harsh comments against The Elite, the former world champion was allegedly involved in a backstage brawl with the popular trio.

During a recent episode of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the former WWE manager tried putting himself in CM Punk's shoes.

"A notably cranky motherf***er [who] does not take disrespect well. He comes into a company as a top guy and gets his finisher kicked out by Bobby Fish – who was the fourth member of the Undisputed Era – he gets confronted by a guy going into business for himself before the main event world title match – Adam Page," Cornette said. (18:06 onward)

Cornette further speculated that Punk had likely been sitting on his frustrations for months, considering his history with former WWE star Colt Cabana:

"He sits at home, injured, listening to all the alleged wrestling journalists whining that he’s the one that got poor Colt Cabana transferred over to ROH. I’m just saying, he’s had to sit on top of all this s**t and fester on it." (18:39 onward)

The internal investigation into the backstage situation is still ongoing. Hence, CM Punk and his ally Ace Steel's AEW status is unknown at this stage.

Jim Cornette believes that if The Young Bucks take legal action against CM Punk, they'll have to sue Tony Khan

There's a lot of speculation about CM Punk or The Elite possibly taking legal action against AEW. With the internal investigation still ongoing, it remains to be seen how this story will unfold in the coming weeks.

During the same episode of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the wrestling veteran detailed the legal options The Young Bucks might have after their suspension.

"If Tony was to fire [The Bucks], then they’ll probably sue him! But if they sue Punk - and I’ve been in a party to a few lawsuits - they almost have to sue Tony Khan, because Khan not only set up the working relationship, and they might name up the arena and arena security," said Cornette. (09:32 onward)

Regardless of the outcome, CM Punk and The Elite's backstage brawl might have some serious legal ramifications for Tony Khan and AEW. Fans will have to wait and see if the suspended stars return to television amidst backstage tensions.

