"HERE, TAKE MY MONEY!!" - Twitter urges WWE under Triple H's regime to book promo battle between AEW's MJF and former Universal Champion

Wrestling fans on Twitter have reacted to the possibility of a potential promo battle between AEW star MJF and WWE's Kevin Owens.
A host of fans recently took to Twitter to initiate a conversation on the subject. This prompted numerous Twitter users to ask Triple H to book the two mega stars in a potential face-off down the road.
During a recent Q&A, MJF claimed that he would like to share the ring with Owens in a potential dream match. The Salt of the Earth's current contract with Tony Khan's promotion ends in 2024, and he has hinted at the idea of signing with WWE.
A portion of fans also provided various takes on the MJF vs. Owens promo battle. One user even called for WWE star LA Knight to be thrown into the mix.
One fan claimed that Owens was going to be a future leader of the Blackpool Combat Club. Suggesting that the former Universal Champion will jump ship to AEW.
However, a couple of fans seemed more interested in the idea of a feud between MJF and John Cena. The same even claimed that the two could build a WrestleMania match without physical contact.
MJF is currently in a feud with current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and was engaged in an incredible promo battle with William Regal.
At the All Out pay-per-view, The Salt of the Earth made his return to the company after being off television for months. He confronted former AEW World Champion, CM Punk upon his return.
In doing so, AEW hinted at reigniting MJF's feud with Punk. But The Second City Saint was taken off television after his comments regarding AEW EVPs at the All Out media scrum.
With Moxley winning the vacant AEW World Championship, Tony Khan shifted gears towards a feud between his new world champion and MJF. The two men will now collide in the main event of the upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view.