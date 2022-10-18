Massive first-time-ever dream match teased for WWE Superstar Kevin Owens

MJF has already named his first opponent in WWE, provided he jumps ship from AEW in the future. The name is none other than Kevin Owens.

The Salt of the Earth has had a complicated relationship with the Jacksonville-based company over the last few years. With continual threats of switching to WWE, Maxwell has predicted that the end of his contract in 2024 will incite a "bidding war" between the two biggest wrestling brands.

Besides these remarks, MJF was also absent earlier this year ahead of his match with Wardlow. Although he later returned, the top heel was removed from all AEW official sources and databases soon after. Whether this was a planned work or a shoot-turned-work remains unclear to this day.

Even after his return at the All Out pay-per-view, Maxwell has continued to make subtle remarks about potentially leaving the company after his contract ends. Replying to a fan question on Twitter, he stated who he wanted to work with in case he joined WWE.

"Owens," MJF wrote.

It remains to be seen whether The Salt of the Earth will follow through on his words to join Triple H's roster.

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan recently spoke about MJF potentially leaving AEW

While fans are still speculating whether Maxwell will stay with Tony Khan once his contract expires, Liv Morgan has expressed her views on the matter.

Morgan recently created an uproar on social media by sharing a picture of herself with MJF, fueling rumors of the latter jumping ship. In a recent interview with Metro, she gave a straightforward answer when asked about the All-Elite star.

‘When 2024 comes, I think only he can know or decide what is best. I think whatever he wants to do is gonna be the best decision for him. Wherever he goes, I’m just he’ll be a star [sic],’ said Liv Morgan.

Considering his recent success and talent, it is not far-fetched that MJF will be sought after by both companies in the future.

