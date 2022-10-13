"I think only he can know" - SmackDown Superstar Liv Morgan on top AEW star possibly joining WWE

SmackDown Superstar Liv Morgan recently shared her thoughts on MJF possibly joining WWE after his rumored AEW contract expires in 2024.

The Salt of the Earth has publicly spoken about his contract with Tony Khan's promotion expiring in 2024. Friedman has made it known he would be willing to explore his options, including a possible move to WWE. He often teases fans via his on-screen promos and social media about signing with the global juggernaut.

Liv Morgan, who recently broke the internet by sharing a picture with The Devil, has detailed her thoughts on him joining WWE. Speaking to Metro, the former SmackDown Women's Champion stated it is up to MJF to decide what's best for him come 2024.

‘When 2024 comes, I think only he can know or decide what is best,’ Liv added. ‘I think whatever he wants to do is gonna be the best decision for him. Wherever he goes, I’m just he’ll be a star,’ said Liv Morgan.

Morgan feels that no matter what decision he makes, MJF will always remain a "star." Considering just how talented a performer the 25-year-old is, it's safe to say WWE and Triple H would leave no stone unturned to lure him toward the promotion.

Liv Morgan recently hinted at a character change in WWE

At last week's Extreme Rules 2022, Morgan lost her SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey in the show's titular match. In a backstage interview after the premium live event, the 28-year-old hinted she might be undergoing a radical character change, potentially exploring her darker side.

Despite being a babyface, Morgan has received negative responses from fans in recent weeks. Even at the Saturday night event, she was resoundingly booed by the spectators. As such, a character change could revitalize Liv Morgan's status in the promotion and give her something notable to sink her teeth into.

