"Hes fired", "Should retire" - Twitter convinced WWE veteran is finished with AEW after burying Jon Moxley and Tony Khan 

Twitter is buzzing with speculation that a WWE veteran is finished with AEW after burying Jon Moxley and Tony Khan in a now-deleted Instagram post. CM Punk took to social media to lash out at several stars, including Chris Jericho and wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer.

In a now-deleted Instagram story, Punk claimed that Moxley had initially refused to lose to him last year, before ultimately doing so at All Out. He also called Chris Jericho a "liar and a stooge" and took shots at AEW president Tony Khan and wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer.

Fans on Twitter have been quick to react to the news, with many expressing doubt that CM Punk will ever return to All Elite Wrestling, while others speculated that he could be headed back to WWE. Some have speculated that the deleted post could be a sign that Punk is looking to make a return to the ring, while others have criticized him for airing his grievances in such a public manner.

It's clear that CM Punk's latest Instagram story has generated a lot of buzz among wrestling fans. Whether it will lead to any real-life repercussions remains to be seen.

Tony Khan to reportedly "make a decision" on former AEW Champion CM Punk

In recent months, there has been a shift in fan sentiment towards Punk, with many wanting him back in AEW despite the "Brawl Out" incident with The Elite.

Dave Meltzer revealed on Wrestling Observer Radio that others had also heard that Punk was looking to return to the Jacksonville-based promotion, adding that it was up to Tony Khan to make a decision.

The former WWE Champion recently commented on missing wrestling, fueling rumors of a potential return to the ring. Fans will have to wait and see what Khan's decision will be.

