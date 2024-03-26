“HHH just needs to make the call” - Fans blown away by top AEW star possibly coming back to WWE to help Cody Rhodes

Fans have urged WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H to bring back an AEW star to help Cody Rhodes in the Stamford-based promotion. The star being discussed here would be Dustin Rhodes, formerly known as Goldust.

Dustin has been a mainstay in AEW since its inception. The Natural and Cody played a huge role in bringing the Jacksonville-based promotion into existence. Nevertheless, The American Nightmare left the Tony Khan-led promotion to sign with the global wrestling juggernaut.

Cody Rhodes stated that his primary aim was to finish the story by becoming a world champion in the Stamford-based promotion. At WrestleMania XL, he will have the chance to do the same when he goes one-on-one against Roman Reigns.

The American Nightmare's Road to WrestleMania XL got a bit bumpy after The Rock aligned himself with The Bloodline. However, things could possibly get even after his brother, Dustin Rhodes, helped Cody win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on Night Two of The Show of Shows this year.

Fans want Dustin to appear at WrestleMania XL and assist The American Nightmare in finishing the story.



Fans would absolutely go crazy if The Natural made an appearance at The Grandest Stage of Them All this year to help his brother.

Jeff Jarrett thinks Cody Rhodes will face The Rock after WrestleMania XL

While speaking on his My World podcast, AEW personality Jeff Jarrett believes that Cody Rhodes will absolutely face The Rock after WrestleMania XL.

"What is our running thread? Creative is subjective. It is subjective. So we can fantasy book all we want. Will we see Rock versus Cody at some point? Again, creative is subjective, and you have to factor in all the obvious. Rock's schedule, injuries... there's so many things to factor in. But I mean, the short answer is, absolutely, you will [laughs]. I think the short answer is absolutely," Jeff Jarrett said.

It will be interesting to see if The American Nightmare indeed competes against The Brahma Bull somewhere down the line.

