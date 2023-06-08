"HHH pls bring him back", "Wasted opportunity" - Fans disappointed as former WWE star suffers another loss on AEW Dynamite

Fans were left disappointed and shocked as former WWE star Swerve Strickland suffered yet another loss on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite.

The opening match for the AEW International Championship between Swerve Strickland and Orange Cassidy had fans on the edge of their seats. But it ultimately ended in disappointment for Strickland's supporters.

The match was intense as both Strickland and Cassidy displayed their skills. The former AEW Tag Team Champion hit his signature moves, but Cassidy kicked out, surprising him. The International Champion then executed a roll through JML Driver, and both men used tights in their roll-up attempts. Ultimately, Cassidy won, leaving Strickland defeated.

However, the disappointment didn't end there. As the Champion celebrated his hard-fought win, Mogul Affiliates rushed to the ring, launching a brutal beatdown. The lights suddenly went out, and when they came back on, Darby Allin and Sting were standing in the ring. They were ready to protect Cassidy from further harm.

Fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment with the outcome. Some fans believed that Strickland deserved the championship opportunity and that he should have emerged as the victor. Some even called for Triple H to bring the former Hit-Row member back to WWE, highlighting his previous affiliation with the popular faction.

Fans will undoubtedly continue to debate the outcome of this match and eagerly anticipate the next chapter in Swerve's career.

It remains to be seen what lies ahead for Swerve Strickland in AEW and whether he can overcome these recent setbacks to achieve championship glory in the future.

AEW Star Matt Hardy compares Orange Cassidy with WWE legend The Undertaker

AEW star Matt Hardy sees a resemblance between the relationship of Orange Cassidy and President Tony Khan to that of The Undertaker and Vince McMahon.

During an episode of "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," where Hardy drew a comparison between the two, he said:

"In some ways, Orange Cassidy to Tony [Khan], at this stage right now, reminds me of the relationship between Vince McMahon and The Undertaker," Hardy said. "[Taker] was like Vince's go-to guy, a guy that Vince knew could go out and get the job done. On top of that, those guys were both great wrestlers but played outlandish and over-the-top gimmicks. There's a crazy similarity there." Hardy said.

This comparison offers an interesting perspective on the dynamics between wrestlers and promotion executives. Thus, leaving fans intrigued about the future of Cassidy's career in All Elite Wrestling.

