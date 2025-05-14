"HHH would quit before that ever happens," "He's just salty" - Fans erupt after Kenny Omega makes a wild prediction about WWE

Kenny Omega recently made a wild prediction about WWE and one of its top stars, prompting fans to unload on the former AEW World Champion. This is going to add a new layer to an already complex rivalry between the two companies.

Omega is an EVP of All Elite Wrestling, and he often speaks about matters related to the wrestling world. On a recent podcast appearance, the AEW star spoke out about Logan Paul and how he would have been beaten up in the locker room in the 90s.

He also said that if things continue like this, then in the near future, we could see a WrestleMania main event in which Logan Paul takes on MrBeast. That prediction did not sit well with WWE fans, and they hit back today on X.

Fan reactions on X

One fan claimed that Triple H would quit before that happens whereas another fan wrote that Kenny Omega is just jealous of Logan Paul and that he is better than most on the AEW roster.

Kenny Omega calls out Logan Paul over wrestling ability

This isn't the first time Kenny Omega has criticized Logan Paul. On his Twitch stream last year, The Best Bout Machine revealed that he wasn't impressed by the YouTuber's skill.

Omega thought it was fine for Paul to do what he does in WWE but claimed he wouldn't last in NJPW's grueling G1 tournament:

“I'm glad you think so, and I'm glad he's able to convince you such a thing. However, could Logan Paul walk into New Japan and do a G1 where he'd have to walk in every night and have an actual banger? No. He absolutely could not. Is he gonna get there between now and... I mean, it depends on his commitment level, and not only that, but does it matter? No. He's clearly setting his roots down in WWE,” he said.

That is a clear shot at Paul, and he will hope to get back at Omega in his own way.

