When Kenny Omega blatantly dismissed top WWE star's in-ring work

AEW star Kenny Omega criticized a former WWE champion's wrestling skills last year. When The Cleaner was on hiatus due to diverticulitis, he used to go on Twitch and drop truth bombs on trending AEW and WWE stars. Last year, he also discussed Logan Paul and his skill in the ring.

The former United States Champion has been one of the top heels in WWE since his debut. He was initially brought in as a 'Celebrity wrestler' but is currently a full-time performer. Fans were highly impressed by his skills during his initial run as the social media influencer used several attractive and eye-catching moves. However, the former AEW World Champion talked about Logan's in-ring attribute on his Twitch in April 2024.

A fan, during Omega's stream, talked about The Maverick's skills. Kenny Omega then claimed that the star wouldn't be able to deliver back-to-back top-notch matches in the G1 Climax bouts.

"Great. I'm glad you think so, and I'm glad he's able to convince you such a thing. However, could Logan Paul walk into New Japan and do a G1 where he'd have to walk in every night and have an actual banger? No. He absolutely could not. Is he gonna get there between now and... I mean, it depends on his commitment level, and not only that, but does it matter? No. He's clearly setting his roots down in WWE," he said.

Kenny Omega praised Roman Reigns last year

Roman Reigns was one of the most booed babyfaces in WWE during his early career. However, with his current character change, he has been one of the most improved stars over the last five years.

On his Twitch stream, The Cleaner praised The Tribal Chief and stated that the latter survived the backlash from the crowd throughout the years and stood as a 'company spokesperson'.

"I think Roman (Reigns) has been an incredible champion and company spokesperson. I think he did his job immaculately and I think it took a lot of guts and intestinal fortitude (for) him to stick with a lot of the backlash and hatred he received over the years from fans and otherwise," he said.

It will be interesting to see if Kenny Omega ever signs with WWE and faces Logan or Roman in the future.

