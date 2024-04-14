"One of the greatest WWE Champions" - Kenny Omega explains why he respects Roman Reigns

Kenny Omega just spoke about Roman Reigns and explained why he respects The Tribal Chief.

When Roman Reigns first won the Universal Championship in 2020, few expected he would embark on a historic title reign that would last over 1,300 days. Over the next few years, Reigns would dominate the ring and hold a vice-like grip over the Universal Championship. Reigns dominance continued until WrestleMania 40 when he was dethroned by Cody Rhodes.

During a recent Twitch stream, Kenny Omega opened up about The Tribal Chief and mentioned why he respects him.

"I think Roman (Reigns) has been an incredible champion and company spokesperson. I think he did his job immaculately and I think it took a lot of guts and intestinal fortitude (for) him to stick with a lot of the backlash and hatred he received over the years from fans and otherwise. He really stuck to his game, upped his game, got better and better with each and every performance, and I think if it weren’t for his incredible growth as a champion, you wouldn’t have had such an emotional finale to the most recent WrestleMania."

He continued:

"So I have the utmost respect for Roman. I think he was the one of the greatest WWE champions that you just wanted to see someone win the belt off of, which is very important. It’s important to wanna see your champion hold the belt, but it’s also important to have a champion where you can’t wait until someone just actually takes it off of 'em, you know what I mean? So I think in that regard, he was one of the greatest." [H/T - PostWrestling]

Madusa claimed that Roman Reigns was a 'good villain'

Roman Reigns' run as champion has received much critical acclaim. Fans felt he was responsible for moving the needle in so many ways. Following his loss at WrestleMania 40, so many fans and critics have credited Roman for the massive success of WrestleMania.

Madusa recently took to Instagram to praise Roman for his incredible run as champion and even called him a 'good villain.'

"Acknowledge him! ☝️ @romanreigns had a #WWE championship run for the ages and was a huge part of the success of #WrestleMania! Every story needs a good villain, and The Tribal Chief couldn’t have been any better. @wwe #WWEHOF #WWERAW," she wrote.

Check out her Instagram post here:

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Reigns now that he has lost his title.

We found a missing AEW star RIGHT HERE.

Poll : Do you agree with Kenny Omega's comments? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion