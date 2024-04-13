"Acknowledge him!"- WWE Hall of Famer claims Roman Reigns is a "good villain"

WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze, also known as Madusa, took to her social media account to acknowledge Roman Reigns for his championship run.

Although Roman Reigns lost to Cody Rhodes on Night Two at WrestleMania XL. Fans also were concerned about The Tribal Chief's upcoming journey following his loss, as it was also guessed that he might take a break from pro wrestling. Through his latest post, Reigns seemingly cleared the air and suggested that he is working on his massive comeback.

Madusa took to her Instagram account and gave a tribute to Reigns for his run as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and the way he was able to continue that for a longer period of time. She also congratulated The Tribal Chief for making WrestleMania a grand success by playing the role of a villain brilliantly.

"Acknowledge him! ☝️ @romanreigns had a #WWE Championship run for the ages and was a huge part of the success of #WrestleMania! Every story needs a good villain, and The Tribal Chief couldn’t have been any better. @wwe #WWEHOF #WWERaw," she wrote.

Checkout Medusa's Instagram post below:

WWE legend John Cena heaped praise on his long-time on-screen rival Roman Reigns

WWE legend John Cena heaped praise on his long-time on-screen rival Roman Reigns and appreciated his accomplishments by learning from his mistakes.

On the episode of A&E Biography: WWE Legends, Cena asserted that the wrestlers are in a constant mode of learning new things from their failures. He also added that Reigns had also seen the face of defeat in the past, and has finally made a surreal comeback by working on himself.

Cena appreciated The Tribal Chief and said that there is no wrestler like him in the current scenario and he should only be compared to himself.

"It is on-the-job training. No matter what, we learn the most from failure. Roman had his share of knocks and finally just said, ‘F*** it, I'm doing it my own way,' and it has been a wrap ever since. It has been, dropped mic [sic]. conversation over. There's nobody like him. He should be compared only to himself.”

WWE enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the next steps in Roman Reigns' journey, and the potential twists and turns it may bring.

We found a missing AEW star RIGHT HERE.

Poll : Do you think Roman Reigns will earn the Undisputed WWE Universal title back? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion