Roman Reigns finally breaks silence after losing the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40

Roman Reigns has finally shared his thoughts on losing the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40.

The Tribal Chief's 1316-day title run came to an end on Night Two of the Showcase of Immortals as he lost to the American Nightmare in a Bloodline Rules match. The bout was filled with interference, with WWE legends such as The Undertaker and John Cena helping Rhodes against The Bloodline. In the end, Reigns' obsession with Seth Rollins cost him the title as he focused his attention on The Visionary, allowing Cody the time to recover.

With many wondering what's next for Roman Reigns after losing the title, the Head of the Table sent out a bold message on social media, stating that he's already looking forward to the next chapter.

Triple H hinted at big things for Roman Reigns' WWE future

While Roman Reigns may not be a world champion anymore, he is still expected to be a prominent member of the roster moving forward. Triple H teased in the post-WrestleMania 40 press conference that the next chapter of the Tribal Chief's story will blow people's minds.

"He's changed the industry; he's that good! Can't say enough good stuff about him. And then to do what he did tonight with Cody Rhodes and complete... It's not completing this story; it's just getting to the end of this chapter, because he's gonna go on a whole new story now that is going to blow people's minds, I think. And I know he's gonna take it to a whole another level," said Triple H.

Reigns' historic run started at Payback 2020, where he defeated Braun Strowman and The Fiend to win the Universal Championship. He held the title for over 1300 days, adding the WWE Championship feather to his hat along the way.

The Bloodline leader could finally feud with The Rock after the latter is done with Cody Rhodes. Fans have been waiting for a match between the two ever since Roman Reigns turned heel and it looks like their wish could finally come true at WrestleMania next year.

