Roman Reigns' post-WrestleMania storyline will "blow people's minds"; Triple H shares details

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H feels Roman Reigns defined the business with his 1316-day title reign.

Cody Rhodes finally finished his story as he pinned Roman at WrestleMania XL. However, the match had its fair share of drama, with The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Seth Rollins, John Cena, The Rock, and even The Undertaker getting involved.

In the post-WrestleMania press conference, The Game claimed that Roman revolutionized the industry with his title reign. He mentioned that this loss was just the end of a chapter for The Tribal Chief and he had a new story just waiting to get started. Hunter detailed that this new story would blow everybody's mind.

"He's changed the industry, he's that good. Can't say enough good stuff about him. And then to do what he did tonight with Cody Rhodes and complete... It's not completing this story, it's just getting to the end of this chapter, cause he's gonna go on a whole new story now that is going to blow people's minds, I think. And I know he's gonna take it to a whole another level." [From 55:25 - 55:54]

Triple H feels Roman Reigns is one of the greatest of all time

During the presser, Triple H made it clear that Roman Reigns was definitely in the conversation for the greatest of all time. He pointed out that The Tribal Chief had to deal with his health, the pandemic, and several other issues and yet carried the company through a stellar run.

"There's a lot of banter about the greatest of all time. You could make arguments for a lot of people in that. There's a lot of metrics that you could measure that by, or opinions, or whatever that is. If he is not the, he is one of, absolutely for certain, the greatest of all time." Hunter continued, "Everything that he has had to deal with on the way here, and then to go out there and put on a run like nobody has ever put on before. A run of just epic, epic moments, epic storytelling. I see that word cinema thrown around a lot." [From 53:57 - 55:03]

Expand Tweet

Roman Reigns' championship run is often regarded as the best piece of storytelling in WWE's modern era. It will be interesting to see what new chapter lies ahead for The Tribal Chief in the weeks to come after WrestleMania.

If you use the quotes in this article, please credit WWE and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE

Poll : Are you excited about Roman Reigns' next chapter in WWE? Yeah No 0 votes View Discussion