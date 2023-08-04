"HHH sign her," "I'd be fine seeing her in LWO with Zelina" - Fans want AEW star to jump ship to WWE amid rumored heat 

Fans on Twitter are discussing the possibility of AEW star Thunder Rosa making a jump to WWE amid rumors of backstage heat.

The 37-year-old last competed in singles action in August of the last year during the Battle of the Belts edition of Rampage, successfully defending her AEW Women's World Championship against Jamie Hayter before being sidelined due to injury.

This led to speculation about her status within the company, and rumors of backstage heat with fellow wrestlers began to circulate.

The issue has been shown discussing on AEW All Access, a reality show associated with the promotion, where fellow wrestlers have been seen talking about her in what seems to be a negative light.

Fans on Twitter express their opinions on Thunder Rosa's future in Tony Khan's promotion. Some fans want to see her in WWE under the leadership of Triple H. Meanwhile, others want her to join the LWO faction alongside Zelina Vega.

Check out the reactions below:

"I'd be fine seeing her in LWO with Zelina. That'd be good," fan tweeted.

"HHH sign her," fan tweeted.

"Yeah she should," fan tweeted.

"WWE is not the answer to everything," fan tweeted.

"Going to the opposite company won't fix this problem," fan tweeted.

"Anywhere that’s not aew is the best choice for her," fan tweeted.

Bully Ray questions AEW's handling of CM Punk and Thunder Rosa's title relinquishment

WWE veteran Bully Ray has raised concerns about perceived bias within AEW. This past week on Collision, CM Punk declared himself the 'Real World Champion' and revealed he still held the belt he won at last year's All Out pay-per-view.

On the Busted Open Radio podcast, Bully Ray expressed his frustration with the apparent inequality in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

"The first thing I thought of was Thunder Rosa. Punk had to relinquish the title? He gets ten-plus minutes in-ring on live TV. Thunder Rosa has to relinquish the title? She gets a minute in the back ... it didn't make sense. It didn't seem fair," he said.

Bully Ray pointed out the contrasting treatment of Punk and Thunder Rosa when they relinquished their titles.

Do you think Thunder Rosa should join WWE under the leadership of Triple H? Sound off in the comments section below.

