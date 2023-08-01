"It didn't seem fair" - WWE veteran unhappy with AEW after CM Punk declared himself the real World Champion

A WWE veteran claimed that there is some visible bias within AEW. The star in question is Bully Ray.

This past week on AEW Collision, CM Punk walked out to the ring and claimed that he is the 'Real World Champion' and also revealed that he still holds the belt he won at last year's All Out pay-per-view.

Following this segment, on the recent Busted Open Radio podcast episode, Bully Ray vented his frustrations about the inequality in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

He claimed that Punk relinquishing his title was a ten-minute-long segment while Thunder Rosa did the same in under a minute did not seem fair.

"The first thing I thought of was Thunder Rosa. Punk had to relinquish the title? He gets ten-plus minutes in-ring on live TV. Thunder Rosa has to relinquish the title? She gets a minute in the back ... it didn't make sense. It didn't seem fair," he said. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

The multi-time WWE Tag Team Champion also wished that when Rosa returned to the ring, she would be treated like the female version of CM Punk.

“Hopefully, fingers crossed, pretty please, with sugar on top, for Winston Wolf, give Thunder Rosa the same amount of TV time to say the same things and have her mirror CM Punk. I don't care if she busts a match. I don't care if she busts somebody's promo. I don't care if it's TV time just dedicated to her. Thunder Rosa says, 'CM Punk says exactly what I wanted to say because we have the same damn situation because I never lost this title either,'" Bully Ray said. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

WWE Hall of Famer Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat is set to make his first appearance on AEW Collision

As mentioned earlier, CM Punk appeared on Collision last week and revealed his championship.

During the segment, Ricky Starks showed up and demanded that he wants a shot at the championship as he defeated The Second City Saint twice in a row.

Punk agreed to the match but wanted a special guest referee to officiate the bout. Toni Schiavone revealed that the person taking up the role as the official will be none other than WWE Hall of Famer Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat.

The match was made official and will take place next week on AEW Collision.

Do you agree with Bully Ray's comments? Let us know in the comments section below.

What is the one thing missing in Charlotte Flair? We asked Natalya.