"HHH (Triple H) should do a DX like media scum" - Twitter explodes with hilarious reactions to prediction on AEW star's attendance on upcoming RAW reunion

The wrestling world recently shared their mixed reactions on the possibility of AEW star Billy Gunn being able to attend the DX reunion next month.

The faction led by Triple H and Shawn Michaels, comprised of Billy Gunn, Road Dogg, and other legends, set an impact on the industry in the late 90s. Donning their black and green t-shirts with their signature crotch-chop gesture, they were a group of rebels who altered the wrestling scene for time to come.

Over time, many group members departed from WWE and went their own ways. Billy Gunn joined his sons Austin and Colten in AEW. He is currently associated with the AEW tag team champions The Acclaimed (Max Caster and Anthony Bowens).

The last time D-Generation X came together, The Game and HBK did not waste any time in taking indirect digs at All Elite Wrestling. The group is set for another reunion on the October 10th edition of RAW. However, it is unclear whether Gunn will be a part of the celebrations or not.

The wrestling fraternity instantly took to Twitter to hilarious reactions on whether Tony Khan would permit the WWE legend to join his former faction for the celebratory occasion:

Triple H has drastically transformed WWE creative control under his leadership

Paul 'Triple H' Levesque returned to his administrative duties at WWE following a health scare in September last year. Prior to which he overlooked NXT in its black and gold era.

In July this year, Vince McMahon announced his retirement following allegations and an investigation of hush money to cover up affairs. His daughters Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan were announced as the co-CEOs of the company.

While Triple H had creative control, he was then given the official title of Chief Content Officer (CCO) in September. Many fans were quick to notice the drastic transformation in the matches and overall product.

Triple H additionally went on to bring back former NXT and WWE talent who were released in the past couple of years. This seemingly led to a slight stirr up in AEW where it was reported that WWE had reached out to their talent while they were still under contract with Tony Khan.

