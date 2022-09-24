WWE veteran highlights his biggest concern ahead of D-Generation X reunion 

D-Generation X is set to have a reunion on the upcoming October 10 episode of WWE RAW. Ahead of the reunion for their 25th anniversary, Road Dogg recently joked about how he was supposed to get back into shape by then.

D-Generation X was the most rebellious faction in WWE back in the Attitude Era, regularly getting warnings from management to rein in their activities. In an ironic twist, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and Road Dogg are all members of the management team in WWE currently.

After their reunion was announced by the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, where the show is set to take place, Road Dogg reacted.

The WWE veteran joked about his physique, asking about getting abs for the show on October 10. He wondered how he was supposed to have abs by then, and then joked about how he was supposed to have abs at all.

The WWE Universe had some witty comebacks to Road Dogg's question about the D-Generation X reunion

The WWE Universe had some funny reactions to Road Dogg's questions. The D-Generation X reunion will seemingly feature most of the top stars from the group's past, although naturally, some members will not be there.

Some of the fans pointed out that it was possible for him to get into shape and posted different pictures joking about the things he could try.

Some fans asked whether Billy Gunn would be a part of the show or not, given that he is currently a huge part of AEW's roster. Others recognized that he would probably miss out on it and expressed their sadness about it.

Bo Sar @rocksar223 @BrianRDJames Sooooo is daddy Gunn going to be there too? Asking for a friend @BrianRDJames Sooooo is daddy Gunn going to be there too? Asking for a friend

Meanwhile, some others pointed out that he always came out with a t-shirt during his time in DX, and he could repeat the same now.

MadIrishman @MadIrishman15 @BrianRDJames Didn't you wear a DX T-shirt for most of that run? Put on a 3X & get out there! We want to see all yall! Billy has obligations; & a Titan-Tron of Chyna is okay with us. We understand. @BrianRDJames Didn't you wear a DX T-shirt for most of that run? Put on a 3X & get out there! We want to see all yall! Billy has obligations; & a Titan-Tron of Chyna is okay with us. We understand.

Some fans, though, felt there was one man who could get Road Dogg abs in time for the show, Diamond Dallas Page!

Tyler Han @RealTylerHan @BrianRDJames Lol if anyone can get you abs or in that shape quickly we need to call @RealDDP lol @BrianRDJames Lol if anyone can get you abs or in that shape quickly we need to call @RealDDP lol 😂

Jenifer Wetle @lucky_ducky101 @BrianRDJames That would be great if you would go on Raw. Diamond Dallas Paige can get you in shape in time. @BrianRDJames That would be great if you would go on Raw. Diamond Dallas Paige can get you in shape in time.

Whatever the case, the WWE Universe is clearly looking forward to the reunion. Fans will surely be excited to see the iconic stable make their presence felt on the company's programming.

Which other memorable faction would you like to see reunited in WWE? Let us know in the comments below!

