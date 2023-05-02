"HHH [Triple H] please bring her in!!" - Twitter erupts after former WWE star announces AEW departure

Leva Bates, popularly known as 'The Librarian,' has announced her departure from AEW, causing a stir among wrestling fans.

Bates' last match with AEW was on the February 15 taping of Dark: Elevation, where she teamed up with Madison Rayne and Willow Nightingale in a losing effort against Emi Sakura, Marina Shafir, and Nyla Rose. She took to Twitter on May 1 to announce the end of her contract with the company and expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to work with All Elite Wrestling.

Wrestling fans on Twitter were quick to react to the news of her departure. While some speculated that she might head to WWE under Triple H, others thanked her for her contributions to AEW.

Bates has been an integral part of AEW's women's division since April 2019, and during her four-year stint, she wrestled a total of 25 matches.

Bates was known as Blue Pants during her time with WWE NXT from 2014 to 2015.

Leva Bates previously revealed her behind-the-scenes responsibilities in AEW

Leva Bates has been with All Elite Wrestling since 2019 and has worked as both an in-ring talent and in several backstage roles.

Bates discussed her role in the promotion during an appearance on Thunder Rosa's Taco Vlogs. Despite only featuring on All Elite programming three times in 2022, Bates explained that she acts as the go-between for various departments, a role she previously shared with Brandi Rhodes.

“I am the connector between a lot of different departments, especially if Speedy needs some help, ‘Hey, I need girls for a photoshoot, can you help me out?...Basically, a lot of stuff that Brandi [Rhodes] and I did together, I’m still doing it so, I do a lot of things. I think it’s been really cool. I have a lot of respect for a lot of people who work behind the scene now, because I’m doing it and I also see how hard they work,” Bates said.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Leva Bates and whether she can return to WWE.

After starting in the early days of All Elite Wrestling, the former SCW Women's Champion has made quite the name for herself. Fans will be eager to know what her next step in the wrestling world will be.

Do you think Leva Bates will go to WWE? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

