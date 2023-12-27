Highly-rated AEW star shares 2024 aspirations

After a banner year in 2023, AEW star Willow Nightingale has lofty goals for 2024.

Coming off a victory in a hard-hitting street fight on AEW Collision, Willow heads into the new year with momentum on her side. In a recent podcast interview, Willow outlined her vision, which includes capturing her first championship in the company, returning to New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and performing at the sold-out All In 2 event at Wembley Stadium in August.

While appearing on the Under the Ring: Pro Wrestling Conversations podcast, Willow had the following to say:

"I still have not held any championship gold in AEW, so that is a big goal for me in 2024," Willow stated. H/t Fightful

With determination and passion, she aims to capture her first taste of gold in the promotion that has propelled her to new heights over the past year.

AEW star Willow Nightingale on returning to her roots and realizing dreams

In addition to seeking in-ring glory in All Elite Wrestling, Willow also plans to head back overseas to the rings of New Japan Pro-Wrestling, where she made history as the first-ever NJPW STRONG Women's Champion in 2022:

"Whether it's showcasing my prowess stateside or returning to the rings of Japan, I really want to reconnect with New Japan in 2024," she shared.

But perhaps Willow's most ambitious goal is to perform at the sold-out All In 2 show at London's iconic Wembley Stadium in August 2024. Watching last year's show from home sparked a goal in Willow's heart to experience the energy of the over 60,000 ecstatic fans at Wembley:

"I think it would be crazy not to mention Wembley as a goal for 2024," Willow stated.

Competing at the historic stadium would represent a special milestone in her blossoming career.

With championship gold in her sights, a return to New Japan, and a possible show-stealing performance at Wembley Stadium, Willow Nightingale is setting her aims high for 2024. Her passion and determination suggest that this trailblazing wrestler may just achieve all her lofty goals in the year ahead.

Willow Nightingale also recently described the environment backstage at AEW Collision, and you can read more here.