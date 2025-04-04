Highly-rated duo secretly debuts for AEW during Swerve Strickland and Hangman Page segment

A popular duo secretly made their debut on AEW TV during a backstage segment between Swerve Strickland and Hangman Page. The duo went viral all over social media after their Dynamite appearance.

This past Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, the highly-rated duo was seen in the role of the security personnel during the backstage segment between Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland. They were later revealed as the popular indie tag team of Dominic Garrini and Kevin Ku named, Violence is Forever.

The team of Dominic and Kevin competed in a dark match after Dynamite this week against Dustin Rhodes and The Von Erichs as well. Meanwhile, the clip of the Violence is Forever tag team on Dynamite backstage has been going viral all over social media, and fans managed to identify them from their stint on the independent wrestling scene.

Moreover, Dominic Garrini and Kevin Ku pulled Hangman Page away as security guards during his heated confrontation with Swerve on Dynamite. A future partnership was also teased between two of the greatest rivals in the history of All Elite Wrestling during the segment.

Swerve Strickland and Hangman Page's next move in AEW

It was announced this past Wednesday on Dynamite that Hangman Page would be competing in the 2025 Owen Hart Tournament where the winner will go on to headline the All In 2025. Hangman's first-round match in the tournament would be against an undisclosed wild card competitor.

On the other hand, Swerve Strickland is slated to challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship this Sunday at Dynasty 2025. Swerve earned the opportunity by defeating Ricochet at Revolution last month. Strickland also suffered a backstage assault from The Death Riders on Dynamite ahead of Dynasty as well.

Moreover, Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland have been arch-rivals during their time in All Elite Wrestling, and fans will have to wait and see where their story will be heading.

