Hikaru Shida breaks silence after beating Saraya (fka Paige) on AEW Dynamite

The new AEW Women's World Champion, Hikaru Shida, expressed her happiness after capturing the title for the third time by overcoming the former champion, Saraya, formerly known as Paige.

Dynamite: Title Tuesday had a stacked match card in order to compete head-to-head with WWE NXT. One of the major matches included Saraya defending her Women's World Title against Hikaru Shida. The former two-time champion was in an attempt to capture the gold the third time.

It was a great encounter as both the women brought their best to the table. The match also included an interference by Ruby Soho, who got taken out of the equation by the former Outcasts member, Toni Storm. In the end, Hikaru prevailed over Saraya to become a three-time All Elite Women's Champion.

Following the historic win, Hikaru Shida took to Twitter to express her joy and excitement after becoming the first-ever three-time Women's Champion. Hikaru wrote the following with a picture of her with the title:

"AaaahaahahAaaa!!!!!!!!!!!!!! The first 3 time AEW Women's World Champion ever!!!!!!!!! (Why my face always green🙄) おらーーー！ー！！！！三度目！！! ! !," Shida shared.

The women's title has changed hands quite frequently in the past few months, and only time will tell how long Hikaru's new title reign is going to last.

