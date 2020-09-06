Hikaru Shida defeats Thunder Rosa at AEW All Out to retain Women's World Title

Tonight at AEW All Out, AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida has defeated NWA World Women's Champion Thunder Rosa to retain her title.

After a back and forth physical match, Hikaru Shida defeated the NWA World Women's Champion with the running knee strike to get the pin fall victory.

This was only Thunder Rosa's second match inside of an AEW ring after making her debut this past week on AEW Dynamite, defeating veteran wrestler, Serena Deeb.

Champion vs Champion at AEW All Out

Heading into AEW All Out, many fans suggested that Hikaru Shida vs Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women's World Championship could be a dark horse to steal the show. This was proved to be absolutely correct as both female wrestlers put on an absolute clinic of chain wrestling and physical bath and forth manoeuvres.

Unfortunately, the AEW Women's World Championship at AEW All Out followed the scary Matt Hardy bump during the Broken Rules match against Sammy Guevara. This led to the crowd being slightly subdued as the Women's World Championship match began.

Hikaru Shida went to do her trademark dive onto Thunder Rosa using the steel chair as a platform. However, Thunder Rosa would take advantage of the situation and used the chair for own advantage and dive onto Hikaru Shida.

.@Thunderrosa22 is looking to be a triple champion after tonight! Will she add the AEW Women's World Championship to her collection?#SHIDAvsROSA#AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/xAobb0sfY2 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 6, 2020

Thunder Rosa followed this by locking Hikaru Shida into a variety of submissions that included a surfboard around the ringpost and a hanging pendulum submission, but Hikaru Shida was able to break free.

Thunder Rosa would continue her dominance by hitting a death valley driver on the ring apron to Hikaru Shida but it was not enough to put the AEW Women's World Champion away.

Hikaru Shida was able to fight back and hit the meteora to Thunder Rosa on the entrance ramp. Shida followed this up by hitting her running knee strike/shining wizard finisher to Thunder Rosa for the victory to retain her AEW Women's World Championship at All Out.

