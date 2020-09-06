Hikaru Shida reveals what's next for her after AEW All Out

AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida came out victorious tonight at the All Out pay-per-view, in her battle against Thunder Rosa. It took a lot out of Shida to put down Rosa, but she finally hit a devastating running knee on her opponent and retained the title moments later.

Following the event, Hikaru Shida answered a bunch of questions during the post-show media scrum, and shared her thoughts on Thunder Rosa. Hikaru said that she wants her opponent to be “strong, tough and passionate”, and that's what she got, and more, in Rosa.

Shida then opened up on what's next for her after tonight's victory. The AEW Women's World Champion made it clear that she still has her eyes on Nyla Rose, and also heaped praise on Big Swole. Shida added that there are "so many wrestlers" that she wants to fight.

Hikaru Shida has been nothing but impressive in her AEW run so far

Hikaru Shida signed a contract with AEW in April 2019. She made her debut for the promotion at its first event, Double Or Nothing. At the second Double Or Nothing event this year, Shida defeated Nyla Rose to win her first AEW Women's World title. She has held the belt ever since, and is impressing fans on a weekly basis on AEW TV. It would be nothing short of intriguing to see Shida take on the likes of Rose and Swole in the near future.