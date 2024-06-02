"His cameos feel super awkward" - Fans react to Tony Khan's surprise backstage exchange with former WWE star

Tony Khan recently had a backstage interaction with a former WWE star on the latest episode of AEW Collision. The fans have now reacted to the segment.

Ever since Roderick Strong joined AEW in 2023, he has been on a whole other level. Whether playing the role of a guy in a wheelchair with a fake injury or as an International Champion. Strong has been at his best in terms of his gimmick. Despite this, the former WWE star lost his title to Will Ospreay at the Doube or Nothing pay-per-view last Sunday, and he was not included in the Casino Gauntlet to crown the number one contender for the AEW World Championship which was eventually on by the Aerial Assassin.

Trending

An upset Roderick Strong aired his grievances to Tony Khan this week on AEW Collision and demanded a World Title match against Swerve Strickland this week on Dynamite. The AEW boss agreed and made the match official.

Expand Tweet

Since Tony Khan isn't known for making appearances on AEW TV until recently, fans took to social media to react to his television cameos. The company also brought back rankings earlier this year so the star could get a fair chance to challenge the World Title based on their wins/loss record. However, one fan noted how the promotion doesn't care about rankings when it comes to booking a title match.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Screengrab of fan reactions (Source: X.com)

Nic Nemeth opens up on talks with Tony Khan following WWE departure

Nic Nemeth wrestled for the WWE for several years under the ring name Dolph Ziggler. He won many championships during his time with the Stamford-based promotion. Despite this, he spent the last few months in the company off television until he was eventually released from the promotion in 2023.

Following his release, Nic Nemeth has been making appearances on the independent scene, especially TNA Wrestling. However, he was in talks with AEW for a while following his release. During a conversation on Eyes Up Here, Nemeth opened up on the talks he had with Tony Khan after his WWE release.

"I talked to Tony [Khan] a long time ago and he was like, 'Just so you know, you can do anything you want while you work here.'(...) He wants everyone to have a good time and doing the best possible thing. That’s awesome, and a lot of people did think I was going to AEW, and I love a bunch of people in AEW, I love AEW, Tony’s freaking great. I was just weighing my options and figuring out, I didn’t have a plan."

It remains to be seen if Nic Nemeth will ever make his debut for AEW in the near future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback