"His dad would be proud," "This is what makes wrestling great" - Fans react as former WWE Intercontinental Champion's son debuts

A former WWE Intercontinental Champion's son just made his debut. Fans have given their thoughts on his debut.

Brodie Lee first made a name for himself in WWE, where he wrestled under the ring name Luke Harper. He debuted as part of The Wyatt Family. After spending several years in the Stamford-based promotion, he moved to AEW, where he was pushed as the leader of The Dark Order. Just when Brodie was hitting his peak, he passed away on December 26, 2020.

Following his unfortunate demise, Brodie Lee's son started appearing along with The Dark Order as Negative One. He even made appearances on WWE TV as an audience member after Cody Rhodes' return to the promotion. Recently, Brodie Lee Jr. just competed in his first wrestling match. He entered and won the GCW Clusterf**k by eliminating Megan Bayne and Joey Janela.

Following his debut, many fans took to social media to give their thoughts, with many remembering his father and noting how proud he would have been.

You can check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to the debut of Brodie Lee Jr. [Image source: Screenshot of fan comments on X]

WWE star Natalya recently provided an update regarding Brodie Lee's son's training

Brodie Lee was loved by everyone backstage. His tragic demise left a mark on the world of professional wrestling. However, it looks like his legacy might live on thanks to his two sons, Brodie Jr. and Nolan, who have been training recently to become professionals.

They have been training with Natalya, who is the perfect teacher for them, given her experience and background. The WWE star recently took to social media to share an update on the progress of Brodie Jr. and Nolan. She said that the former was learning the ropes faster than anyone she's ever seen, while Nolan was working on his promos.

"Brodie earns his spot every week, and is a student of the game. He learns faster than anyone I’ve ever seen. Nolan works on his promos and keeps everyone entertained. They’re truly incredible kids," Natalya said.

Check out her tweet below:

It will be interesting to see how long it takes before these two young wrestlers earn themselves a contract with either AEW or World Wrestling Entertainment.

