Natalya gives important update on the in-ring training of Brodie Lee's sons

WWE Superstar Natalya has shared an update on the in-ring training of the late Brodie Lee's sons, Nolan and Brodie Jr. The duo occasionally trains with pro wrestlers, most notably the former SmackDown Women's Champion.

Former AEW and WWE Superstar Brodie Lee tragically passed away on December 26, 2020. His untimely death left the pro wrestling world shocked and in mourning. Since Brodie Lee's passing, fans have seen his sons Nolan and Brodie Lee Jr. actively training in the ring on multiple occasions.

WWE Superstar Natalya, who regularly shares training videos with fellow wrestlers, recently shared an update on Brodie Jr. and Nolan's training. Here's what she wrote on X/Twitter:

"Brodie earns his spot every week, and is a student of the game. He learns faster than anyone I’ve ever seen. Nolan works on his promos and keeps everyone entertained. They’re truly incredible kids—."

Natalya on Brodie Lee's passing

Brodie Lee was close to Natalya, and the two stars were good friends in real life. Shortly after Lee's tragic death, the WWE veteran had a chat with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling. She said the following about the late star:

"Brodie was just so loved by everybody, and in and out of WWE, he was just like, everybody has a great story about Brodie. It's still, you know, it's been a few weeks since he passed away, but it's been something that all of us, my husband, myself, my family, we're all still struggling to wrap our heads around it. Our WWE family. It doesn't feel real, it doesn't feel like he's gone. It's just very surreal."

AEW presented a tribute show celebrating the life and career of Brodie Lee after his passing. The show ended with Cody Rhodes and Tony Khan paying a heartfelt tribute to the late pro wrestling star.

