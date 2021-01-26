Natalya shares an unknown heartwarming story about Brodie Lee (Exclusive)

The entire wrestling was left in a state of shock when news came out of the untimely passing of Brodie Lee. Formerly known as Luke Harper in WWE, Brodie Lee joined All Elite Wrestling in March 2020. Social Media has been flooding with tributes to Brodie Lee, and friends and fellow wrestlers from WWE and AEW have revealed how good a person Brodie Lee was.

During a recent interview with Sportskeeda's Riju Dasgupta, WWE Superstar Natalya revealed how it still doesn't feel real that Brodie Lee is gone.

"Brodie was just so loved by everybody, and in and out of WWE, he was just like, everybody has a great story about Brodie. It's still, you know, it's been a few weeks since he passed away, but it's been something that all of us, my husband, myself, my family, we're all still struggling to wrap our heads around it. Our WWE family. It doesn't feel real, it doesn't feel like he's gone. It's just very surreal."

"He did everything for his family" - Natalya shares a heartwarming story about Brodie Lee

Natalya then shared an unknown backstage story about how Brodie Lee wrestled in a live event just so that his son could watch him. She revealed how everything that Brodie Lee did was for his family.

"When I think about Brodie, I think about his family and I remember there is a story that I have. It was from Rochester, New York, that's actually Brodie's home town, and he wasn't actually booked on a live event they were having now. And he asked WWE management, he's like 'I know I'm not booked on the live event but', I think he was coming back from an injury and they were waiting to clear him and he was waiting to get back into the mix on TV. But he said 'I really wanna do this show because my son wants to watch me wrestle.' So WWE put him on the show, and like he did the show just so that his son could watch him wrestle. He did everything from his family. And I remember his son, Brodie Jr., running up to him after the match. And Brodie's wife was there Amanda was there, and it was like such a proud moment for him because I think he did everything for his family and he wanted to make them so proud. So I remember that very clearly. He was just an awesome human."

Natalya Neidhart: Remembering my friend Brodie Lee https://t.co/kqR5AyuhXI pic.twitter.com/QmW5DJrBY5 — Calgary Sun (@calgarysun) January 1, 2021

Fans can catch Natalya at the upcoming WWE Superstar Spectacle. WWE Superstar Spectacle will premiere exclusively on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, and Sony MAX on India’s Republic Day, Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. IST, with commentary available in both English and Hindi.

Advertisement

If any quotes are used from this article, please give a H/T to SK Wrestling and link back to this article.