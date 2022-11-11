"His Hot Flexible Wife hasn't seen him" - Former WWE Superstar Lana questions Miro's whereabouts amid AEW absence

AEW star Miro is apparently missing, according to a playful tweet by his wife and former WWE Superstar Lana (aka CJ Perry).

Debuting on the September 9, 2020, episode of Dynamite, the Redeemer was among the many former WWE stars to jump ship to the Jacksonville-based Promotion. His arrival was well received by fans, as he went on a dominant run that eventually led to him winning the TNT Title after defeating Darby Allin.

After being on leave due to a reported hamstring injury, Miro returned to the show on the June 1, 2022, edition of Dynamite. He found himself in the middle of a war between the duo of Sting and Darby Allin and the House of Black. While that led to some interesting matches, he again went off the radar as other stars took up TV time.

Seemingly mocking Miro's disappearance in AEW, his wife Lana mentioned the Redeemer in a recent tweet.

"Has anyone seen @tobemiro? His Hot Flexible Wife hasn't seen him since he left to battle his God," she tweeted.

You can check out the full tweet here.

Only time will tell if Miro will respond to his wife's summons soon.

The AEW star was recently spotted at the wedding of WWE Superstar Sheamus

While Miro may have been absent from AEW programming, he did not miss one of his best friends' weddings.

The Redeemer was recently seen enjoying himself at Shemaus's wedding with Isabella. Lana shared multiple photos of her husband in traditional attire and sporting a kilt.

Fans, however, have questioned Miro's lack of TV time of late. It remains to be seen if the former WWE star will reappear in the Jacksonville-based Promotion soon.

Do you want to see Miro more on Dynamite? Sound off in the comments below!

