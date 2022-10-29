[Photo] AEW's Miro was the best man at WWE SmackDown Superstar Sheamus' wedding

Former WWE Superstar Lana (aka CJ Perry) recently took to Twitter to share a photo of AEW star Miro at the wedding of Sheamus.

While Sheamus has been a staple of WWE over the years, Miro jumped ship to AEW in 2020. Starting as an ally of Kip Sabian, he rose up the ranks to become the TNT Champion in 2021 after defeating Darby Allin in singles combat.

While Sheamus and the Redeemer have had matches against each other in the past, the two stars are great real-life friends. After Sheamus' wedding to Isabella was announced, Miro was made the best man for the groom.

The Redeemer's wife, CJ Perry, shared a picture of him on Twitter during the wedding. The AEW star donned a traditional kilt on the occasion, similar to the groom, Sheamus.

"Handsome @ToBeMiro 💚🥰," Lana wrote.

Miro's last match in AEW was against the House of Black, where he teamed up with Darby Allin and Sting to score the victory. It remains to be seen if his feud with Malakai Black will be rekindled in the future.

CJ Perry also congratulated the WWE star on his wedding

While CJ Perry is no longer a part of the Stamford-based promotion, she evidently still maintains good relations with her former colleagues.

Perry was invited to the wedding alongside her husband. After the wedding wrapped up, she took to Twitter to share a picture of the newly-wed couple, congratulating them and wishing them a great future.

"Wishing you all the love @WWESheamus & Isabella !!!! Now let’s celebrate !!!! 💚," Perry wrote.

While CJ Perry is currently away from wrestling, she has teased joining AEW with her husband. Only time will tell if she will be a part of Tony Khan's roster in the future or not.

