"To be with my husband " - Released WWE Superstar teases blockbuster signing with AEW President Tony Khan

AEW's women's roster may not be lacking in female competitors, but another former WWE star has hinted at being interested in joining the Jacksonville-based company.

The star in question, CJ Perry (fka Lana in WWE), had a distinguished run in the Stamford-based company. Starting off in a managerial role for Miro (fka Rusev) in 2013, she later transitioned to the role of a wrestler after allying herself with Naomi and Tamina.

While she has been away from pro wrestling since her release in 2021, Perry is apparently still not completely opposed to the idea of returning.

In a recent appearance on the Busted Open podcast, Perry discussed whether she would like to work in WWE or AEW if given the opportunity.

"I feel I'd love to do AEW because it's, you know, hardcore fans watch it. It's not all the commercial fans, that's the casual fan. And of course to be with my husband, and there's so many people there that I love, and miss, you know, There's Renee, Page, Goldust, and to experience a different Promotion for sure," said Perry.

The 37-year-old added that WWE feels like a soap opera, and AEW is more focused on the wrestling part:

"WWE... I mean I love the storytelling when it comes to like the soap opera part. Which I feel AEW really focusses more on the wrestling, and more on the matches, and the sports part of it all, while WWE focusses on the sports part, on the wrestling and then also the soap opera stories that entertain and the relationship stories and I love relationship stories." [From 34:05 to 35:07]

Will CJ Perry join her husband, Miro in AEW? Only time will tell.

The former WWE star was apparently enraged at a segment involving Miro in AEW

CJ Perry evidently keeps up with Miro's storylines in the Jacksonville-based company, as she recently spoke about a segment involving her husband, Julia Hart, in AEW.

In an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Perry spoke about how she was angry at the suggestive scene with Miro and Julia Hart that aired on Dynamite.

"I'm not a jealous type of person, but I was furious. I wanted to literally show up and slap the sh*t out of her. Then, I went on Twitter, and all the fans are putting GIFs of me taking my earrings off. I popped so hard. The fans know me. My sister is like 'calm down.' 'I'M FURIOUS! WHY DID SHE HAVE A BLAZER ON? I'M GONNA SLAP THE SH*T OUT OF HER!' Hopefully, I get a chance to do that," said Perry. [H/T Fightful].

It remains to be seen whether Perry will get the chance to settle scores with Julia Hart in the future.

Do you want to see CJ Perry in AEW? Sound off in the comments below!

