"His manhood was on the line" - Rhea Ripley spills the beans on her physical 'fights' with Buddy Matthews

Rhea Ripley is one of the most popular female wrestlers in the WWE Universe. Whether it's her on-screen relationship with Dominic Mysterio of The Judgment Day or her 'stink face' on Nia Jax, Ripley knows how to grab headlines.

In a recent conversation with Logan Paul on his podcast Impaulsive, the Women's World Champion spoke about the physical skirmishes she and her real-life partner Buddy Matthews indulge in. She described a time when he had a triangular chokehold on her and how she eventually managed to get out of it, even with his 'manhood on the line'.

"He put me in some sort of submission....I think it was a triangle.....He put me in it and was like, ‘just tap.’ No! 'just tap', No! He slowly got tighter. And like his manhood was on the line. So he slowly got tighter. I was like, No! It got to the point where he got so tired, he had to sort of let go a little, and that’s where I overpowered him and I got out of it and pinned him to the ground," she revealed. [9:36 - 10:23]

You can watch the video of the podcast below:

Rhea Ripley has a unique role in wrestling, because she and her fiance, Matthews, are popular wrestlers in rival promotions. Matthews is part of the House of Black faction in AEW and a former AEW World Trios Champion and Ripley is the current WWE Women's World Champion.

Rikishi responds to Rhea Ripley giving the stink face to Nia Jax

The Attitude Era had several iconic and edgy moves and instances, and one of them was the 'stink face'. The hallmark move of Rikishi, even though it was more humiliating for the opponent than painful. Fans might have thought that the move had gone with the end of the PG era, but Ripley grabbed headlines recently by using it on Nia Jax, who ended up stunned.

The Samoan legend spoke about the use of his move on the podcast, Off the Top, and said he was happy to see Rhea Ripley use it recently and was quite pleased that the new generation was continuing with his legacy.

"Shoutout to Rhea [Ripley], What's happening, girl? Well, how would you feel? I feel I am honored. I guess I am happy. You know, it's funny to me. It's happy to be able to see the new generation of today continue to back it up. That's what I would like to call it now. The girls out there, they're backing it up and they shake what their mama gave... when she pulled that up, and it became a thong when that s**er became a thong and she pulled a little bit of jiggle on it, it made your brother wanted to say Yeet!!" Rikishi said.

It seems like Rhea Ripley's popularity is soaring not just with fans, but with former WWE Superstars as well.

Meet the man who called CM Punk the softest man alive HERE

Poll : Is Rhea Ripley a worthy World Champion? Yes No 3 votes View Discussion