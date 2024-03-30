How did Rikishi react to Rhea Ripley doing the Stinkface last weekend? The WWE legend sends a message to Mami!

Rhea Ripley made headlines last weekend when she performed WWE legend Rikishi's iconic signature, the Stinkface, during a match against Nia Jax in a house show. The moment garnered a lot of buzz and the video made the rounds on the internet.

The WWE Hall of Famer finally reacted to it during a recent podcast on Off The Top. Speaking about it, Rikishi gave a shout-out to Rhea Ripley and stated that he felt honored and extremely happy to see the new generation of superstars continue to back his patent move.

The WWE legend laughed about it and revealed that he felt quite funny at the same time and enjoyed watching it. Moreover, Rikishi hilariously stated that when The Eradicator pulled up her pants, making it a thong, and started to jiggle her hips, it made him say, "Yeet!!!"

"Shoutout to Rhea [Ripley], What's happening, girl!!... Well, how would you feel? I feel I'm honored. I guess I'm happy. You know, it's funny to me, it's happy to be able to see the new generation of today continue to back it up. That's what I would like to call it now. The girls out there they're backing it up and they shake what their mama gave... When she pulled that up, and it became a thong, when that sucker became a thong and she put a little bit of jiggle on it, it made you brother wanted to say Yeet!!"

The Samoan legend also elucidated that Rhea Ripley should have taken her time and backed it up when performing a move such as the Stinkface instead of running upright to execute it.

Will Rhea Ripley continue doing the Stinkface in her matches?

The Women's World Champion went viral after performing Rikishi's iconic signature move during her match at a house show. Not only did it receive an unfathomable reaction from fans, but it also made them wonder whether she added the Stinkface to her moveset.

Rhea Ripley will seemingly not continue doing it regularly, as it was just a one-time show. The Eradicator did that to entertain the fans at a live show and to garner reactions as the WWE superstars do many hilarious things on house shows to amuse the fans.

Therefore, Rhea Ripley adding Rikishi's patent move to her moveset seems quite implausible. It remains to be seen whether fans get the delight of watching her perform it again in any of her matches.

