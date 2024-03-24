Watch: Rhea Ripley uses Rikishi's popular move on real-life Bloodline member at WWE event

Rhea Ripley has once again managed to break the internet, this time after she used Rikishi's popular move on a real-life Bloodline member, Nia Jax, at a recent WWE live event.

Rhea Ripley has been embroiled in a feud with Nia Jax ever since the latter returned to the global juggernaut. The duo faced off for the Women's World Championship at Elimination Chamber, where Mami came out on top. However, the rivalry has continued over to the live events, with the duo colliding in triple threat matches at the last few house shows, with Shayna Baszler also involved in the picture.

The same continued at last night's Road to WrestleMania show in Springfield, Illinois, where three women once again fought for the Women's World Championship. During the match, Rhea Ripley used Rikishi's popular move, Stinkface, on Nia Jax before pinning Shayna Baszler to win the match.

The sequence was recorded by a fan in the arena and posted online. As expected, Mami is once again the talk of the town after the incident.

Expand Tweet

Check out what else happened at the WWE Road to WrestleMania live event in Springfield, Illinois.

WWE Hall of Famer praised Rhea Ripley for her recent work

Rhea Ripley has been unstoppable in WWE over the last couple of years. She has not been pinned in singles action since May 2022 and has held the Women's World Championship since WrestleMania 39.

Mami's recent work has earned her praise from Trish Stratus as well. The veteran stated that The Eradicator is in a league of her own:

"Right now, I'm really loving Rhea. She's in a whole other league. She brings so much and people love to hate her. When you're a bad guy, but the crowd is loving you so much that they want to cheer you, that's a special thing that you have that je ne sais quoi. She definitely has that. She's worked really hard to be where she is right now and she's on a great journey. Her trajectory has been really fun to watch and I was able to see it firsthand."

Expand Tweet

Rhea will also be in action at WrestleMania XL, where she will defend the Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch. She is currently the favorite to emerge victorious.