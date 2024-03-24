WWE Road to WrestleMania Results: Current champion suffers shocking loss, Rhea Ripley defeats two RAW stars, Seth Rollins in action (Springfield, 03/23)

WWE is currently on the Road to WrestleMania XL, with less than 15 days to go for the biggest pro wrestling event of the year. The company hosted a live event in Springfield, Illinois, ahead of the same, with stars such as Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley in action.

The event began with a multi-woman match as Becky Lynch joined forces with Bianca Belair and Naomi to face Asuka, Kairi Sane, and WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY. While fans were worried about Asuka after an injury scare a few days back, The Empress of Tomorrow returned to action, putting their mind at ease. However, she did not have the return she would have hoped for as the Damage CTRL trio suffered a loss.

Elsewhere on the card, Sami Zayn defeated Shinsuke Nakamura, while his WrestleMania XL opponent Gunther retained his Intercontinental Championship against Jey Uso.

R-Truth and The Miz were also in action in Springfield. The duo took on Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh, but the match ended in DQ after other The Judgment Day members interfered in the proceedings. This led to an eight-man tag team match where Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston joined the Awesome Truth to defeat all four members of the heel faction.

Elsewhere on the card, Omos defeated Odyssey Jones, while Rhea Ripley successfully defended her Women's World Championship against Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax in a triple threat match.

The event was headlined by Cody Rhodes, who teamed up with Seth Rollins to defeat Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso of The Bloodline. The babyface duo will have a bigger challenge in front of them at WrestleMania XL, where they will face The Rock and Roman Reigns on Night 1.

Complete WWE Road to WrestleMania Results

Here are the complete WWE live event results from Springfield, Illinois, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair & Naomi defeated IYO SKY, Kairi Sane and Asuka

Sami Zayn defeated Shinsuke Nakamura

WWE Intercontinental Title Match – Gunther (c) retains over Jey Uso

WWE Intercontinental Title Match – Gunther (c) retains over Jey Uso
Awesome Truth (The Miz and R-Truth) defeated Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh via DQ

Awesome Truth and The New Day def. The Judgment Day

Omos defeated Odyssey Jones

WWE Women’s World Title Match – Rhea Ripley (c) retains over Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler in a Triple Threat match

WWE Women's World Title Match – Rhea Ripley (c) retains over Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler in a Triple Threat match
Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes defeated Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso