WWE veteran applauds Rhea Ripley's recent rise to dominance

Rhea Ripley's dominant heel run started ever since she aligned with The Judgment Day, and now a WWE Hall of Famer can't get enough of her in-ring work.

The veteran in question is former seven-time WWE Women's Champion Trish Stratus. Last year, when Stratus returned to the company, fans saw her in a major feud with Becky Lynch. However, she did not cross paths with Mami.

The Eradicator, on the other hand, captured the Women's World Champion (fka SmackDown Women's Champion) at WrestleMania 39 after defeating Charlotte Flair. The 27-year-old star has successfully defended her title against stars like Nia Jax, Natalya, Zelina Vega, Ivy Nile, and several others.

Catching on to Rhea Ripley's dominant rise in WWE, wrestling legend Trish Stratus recently showered praise on her during an interview with Brioux TV. She said:

"Right now, I'm really loving Rhea Ripley. She's in a whole other league. She brings so much and people love to hate her. When you're a bad guy, but the crowd is loving you so much that they want to cheer you, that's a special thing that you have that je ne sais quoi. She definitely has that. She's worked really hard to be where she is right now and she's on a great journey. Her trajectory has been really fun to watch and I was able to see it firsthand." (H/T: Fightful)

Expand Tweet

Rhea Ripley takes a shot at WWE star with a one-word message

WWE Superstars Liv Morgan and Ripley were tag team partners, and collectively, they were known as Liv 4 Brutality. After the duo failed to capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, Mami betrayed Morgan and soon joined forces with Edge in The Judgment Day.

Taking to social media, The Nightmare recalled teaming up with Morgan and took a shot at the former SmackDown Women's Champion with a one-word message.

Check out Rhea Ripley's tweet below:

"lol," she wrote.

Expand Tweet

As of now, Mami is set to defend her Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 40. It remains to be seen if The Man defeats The Judgment Day member to become the new World Champion.

Cody Rhodes was NOT A MISTAKE. Go back to the day he was born by clicking HERE

Poll : Will Rhea Ripley retain her championship at WWE WrestleMania 40? YES NO 0 votes View Discussion