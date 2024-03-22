Rhea Ripley takes a shot at Liv Morgan with a one-word message

Rhea Ripley took to Twitter/X to send a one-word message to Liv Morgan. Ripley and Morgan are former tag team partners.

During their time together as a tag team, Ripley and Morgan, collectively known as Liv 4 Brutality, failed to capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. This eventually led to Ripley betraying her former tag team partner and joining The Judgment Day.

Taking to Twitter/X, Ripley recalled teaming up with Morgan two years ago and took a dig at her with a one-word message.

"lol," wrote Ripley.

Check out Ripley's tweet:

Liv Morgan put Rhea Ripley on notice ahead of WrestleMania 40

In the lead-up to WrestleMania 40, Liv Morgan warned Rhea Ripley. Earlier in the year, Morgan came close to winning the Women's Royal Rumble and the Women's Elimination Chamber Match but was unsuccessful in achieving both.

Speaking on RAW Talk, the 29-year-old superstar discussed the struggles she had to overcome throughout her life. Morgan said:

“Yeah, I do. It’s funny that you say that. My whole life has been obstacle after obstacle, so I’m really no stranger to it, whether it’s Nia Jax, who wanted to involve herself in my business, or Becky Lynch wanting to make every single thing about her. It doesn’t matter because one thing will always remain the same, and it’s that the very last stop of the Liv Morgan Revenge Tour is and always will be Rhea Ripley and the Women’s World Championship. So I’m not gonna cry about it, Cathy Kelley, and if I were you, I’d just watch me."

Ripley will defend the Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 40. Lynch earned a shot to challenge The Eradicator after winning the Women's Elimination Chamber Match.

What are your thoughts on Ripley's feud with Morgan? Sound off below!

