Rhea Ripley receives massive warning following WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley made history by defending her Women’s World Championship at WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth before heading into the latest episode of RAW. However, Mami found herself in a world of trouble following the latest edition of the red brand.

The 2024 Women’s Elimination Chamber Match winner, Becky Lynch, made her way to the ring to confront Rhea Ripley on RAW. Mami’s previous challenger, Nia Jax, also appeared to attack Lynch during the night.

Meanwhile, Liv Morgan had a match against Nia Jax later in the night. That contest was interrupted by Becky Lynch. However, despite all the hiccups, Ripley’s rival, Liv Morgan, was determined to get her hands on the current Women’s World Champion.

Following the red brand's show, Morgan appeared on RAW Talk with Cathy Kelley to make her intentions very clear. The 29-year-old star sent a loud and clear warning to Ripley on the show.

"My whole life has been obstacle after obstacle, so I’m really no stranger to it, whether it’s Nia Jax, who wanted to involve herself in my business, whether it’s Becky Lynch wanting to make every single thing about her. It doesn’t matter because one thing will always remain the same, and it’s that the very last stop of the Liv Morgan Revenge Tour is and always will be Rhea Ripley and the Women’s World Championship. So I’m not gonna cry about it, Cathy Kelley, and if I were you, I’d just watch me," Liv Morgan said. [H/T Fightful]

The Liv Morgan Revenge Tour has kicked off in style, and the former SmackDown Women’s Champion will not rest until she gets her hands on Ripley. She may have to wait for some time before the title picture clears up so that she can get a one-on-one match with Mami.

Rhea Ripley has several challengers heading into WWE WrestleMania XL

WWE has done well to hype up the Women's World Championship scene ahead of WrestleMania XL. Rhea Ripley seems to have multiple rivals heading into The Show of Shows this year.

Becky Lynch has a guaranteed shot at the Women’s World Championship after she won the 2024 Women's Elimination Chamber Match. Meanwhile, Nia Jax is not ready to give up after losing to Ripley at the premium live event in Perth, Australia.

Liv Morgan was written off of WWE TV for a long time after Mami attacked her last year. She has returned with revenge on her mind, and it looks like Liv will leave no stone unturned to get her hands on the current Women’s World Champion. It will be interesting to see who leaves WrestleMania XL with the top title around their waist.

