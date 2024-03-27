Nia Jax caught smiling after Rhea Ripley hit her with a stinkface; responds on Twitter

Nia Jax has responded to a video in which she can be seen smiling immediately after receiving a stinkface by Rhea Ripley.

At a recent WWE live event in Springfield, Rhea Ripley defended her Women's World Title against Jax and Shayna Baszler in a Triple Threat match. During the match, she hit Jax with Rikishi's iconic stinkface move and the video quickly went viral on the web.

A fan recently shared a video of the sequence and pointed out that Nia Jax had a big smile on her face immediately after receiving the move. This can be seen at the 00:20 mark in the video. Jax has now responded to the clip and refuted the claim though.

Nia Jax on headlining Elimination Chamber: Perth with Rhea Ripley

The main event of Elimination Chamber: Perth was the women's title match between Jax and Rhea Ripley. In the end, The Nightmare defeated Jax and retained her title belt to a loud pop from the fans in attendance.

Shortly after, Jax appeared on The Hall of Fame podcast and opened up about what was possibly the biggest match of her career.

"I didn't know until I think the night before," she said. "I think somebody had sent a card to me and I went, 'Wait a minute, does this mean that we are on in the main event?' Not going to lie, it felt like a lot of pressure because you had some pretty stacked Elimination Chambers, and a great tag on the card," said Nia. [H/T - WrestlingInc]

Jax and Ripley's live event sequence is all over wrestling Twitter and other major social media sites. Both women have commented on the viral video, and so have other superstars, including CM Punk and Cody Rhodes.

